Buschmann, Martha Jean Martin

Martha Jean Martin Buschmann, age 95, of New Canton, Virginia, died on Saturday, August 8, 2020. She was born on July 10, 1925, in Delphi, Indiana, daughter of Mary Elizabeth Quinn Martin and Turpie Early Martin. Jean was an art teacher at Prince Edward County and fabric designer for Stehli Fabric. She was well known for her artwork and interest in wildflowers. Jean's talent, humor, and generosity will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her five children, Theresa, David, Eric, Freda, and John Buschmann; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; nephews, nieces, and friends. A viewing will be held at Colbert-Wiley Funeral Home in Bremo Bluff, Virginia, on Sunday, August 16, 2020, from 12 until 1 pm, followed by a private burial.
