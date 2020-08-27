Burton, Carrie "Gussie"

May 16, 1932 - August 21, 2020 Carrie Burton, 88, of Buckingham, Va., departed this life on August 21, 2020. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020, at Wilson & Associates'- East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., Richmond, Va., where a funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020. Interment, 2 p.m. Sunday, August 30, 2020m at Ridgeway Baptist Church Cemetery, Scottsville, Va. Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service, Inc. 5008 Nine Mile Rd., Richmond, VA 23223
To plant a tree in memory of Carrie Burton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
