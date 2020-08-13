Bruce, Isabelle Newcomb

You have permission to edit this article.
November 4, 1925 - August 11, 2020 Isabelle Newcomb Bruce, born on November 4, 1925, to Daisy and Hassie Newcomb in Drakes Branch, Virginia, passed away on August 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Stuart E. Bruce. Isabelle is survived by her daughter, Mary Bruce Sanders (Joseph) of Cartersville, Virginia; grandson, Joseph Sanders (Kaesy) and great-granddaughters, Nina and Wendy Sanders of Fairport, New York. Isabelle was a devoted Christian and a life-time member of the Cherry Avenue Christian Church. The family wishes to thank The Heritage Inn of Charlottesville and Legacy Hospice also of Charlottesville for their tender care. Interment will be in Monticello Memory Gardens. Due to coronavirus precautions a celebration of her life will be held at a future date.

