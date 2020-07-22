Thomas Lee Brown, 52, of Keswick, Va., passed away at his home on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Born October 29, 1967. He was the son of Kenneth Lee Brown and Hazel Walker Brown, he was preceded in death by his parents and a special uncle, Donald Davis Sandridge. Tom grew up in Cismont, Virginia and lived there most of his life. He graduated from Albemarle High School. He spent his entire career working at Martha Jefferson Hospital and made many special friends there. He was devoted to his family and was known for his generous loving nature. Tom is survived by his beloved wife, Debi Jordan Brown with whom he shared 11 years. He is also survived by his son, Alexander Carlise Brown (Sarah) and their daughter Zelah Cielle Brown; daughter Anna Mae Brown; bonus children Anthony Stargell, Jr., Jacob Woodson (Sydney), Schuyler Hackett and her children Cheyenne, Quincy, Cameron and Deaaron; sisters Debra Brown Nidel (Bill) and Lorrie Brown Bricker (Bill); and a special aunt Myra Lee Sandridge. He was also blessed by his close friendships with his cousin Chris Walker; friends Jessie Shiflett, Ethan Shiflett and their families. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020, at 6 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 7 p.m. at Preddy Funeral Home, 301 South Main Street, Gordonsville, VA, 22942. Condolences may be sent to the family at preddyfuneralhomes.com.

