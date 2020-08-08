Brown, Thomas E. "Tommy"

December 17 1945 - August 5 2020 Thomas E. Brown, 74, of Charlottesville, passed away peacefully on August 5, 2020. The family will receive friends on Monday, August 10, 2020, at Teague Funeral Home from 6 until 8 p.m. A graveside service will be conducted at Holly Memorial Gardens on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. Please visit the Teague Funeral Home website. Teague Funeral Home 2260 Ivy Rd., Charlottesville, Va.
