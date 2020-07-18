Jordan Alexander Brown, 26, of Lahore Road, Orange, died on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, as a result of an automobile accident. Born April 17, 1994 in Charlottesville, Virginia. He is survived by his mother, Tracy Dawn Brown of Orange; a son, Jordan Alexander Dakota Brown of Orange; a brother, Jeramie Kyle Hayes of Orange; a sister, Julie Anne Nichole Dedio of Orange; maternal grandparents, Ronnie and Mary Brown of Orange; an aunt, Tammy Giles and husband, James of Powder Springs, Ga.; an uncle, Jack Rooks of McDonough, Ga.; two cousins, Riley Rooks and Isabelle Rooks; his father, Jerry Scott and wife, Tracy of Culpeper; a paternal grandmother, Margie Scott of Culpeper; and eight other brothers and sisters. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at 2 p.m., graveside at the Graham Cemetery, Orange. Please honor the Covid 19 guidelines. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Walker: UVa reopening plan 'a recipe for disaster'
-
City officials discuss possible return to Phase Two; COVID victim relates her struggle
-
Albemarle to draft online-only reopening plan following pushback from staff
-
Haas says schools' reopening plan will keep students, teachers safe
-
Five area long-term care facilities dealing with new COVID outbreaks
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Buy Local is a directory of businesses in our area who are offering gift cards for sale. If you do not currently have a gift card program, but would like to offer one right now or on an on-goi…
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.