Brown, Charles (Charlie) Wayne
Brown, Charles (Charlie) Wayne

Charles (Charlie) Wayne Brown Charles (Charlie) Wayne Brown, 69, of Goshen, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at his residence after a long battle with lung cancer. He was preceded in death by his father, Willis Brown; brothers, Garry Lee Brown and Larry Brown; wife, Rebecca (Becky) Lynn Brown; and grandson, Dylan Richardson. He was survived by his wife, Delores Ingram; son, Robert Brown; daughters, Amy Dorman and her husband Elzie; Melissa Bragg and her husband, Kelly; foster daughter, Cindy Perez; mother, Lillie Mae Brown;sisters, Brenda Porter-Key, Linda Bailey, and Bonnie Gowans; seven grandchildren and one great- grandson. Memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Scottsville Independant Baptist Church, 181 Shores Road (Rt. 640), Palmyra, Va., with Pastor Harlin Sykes. In lieu of flowers,please send donations to Robert Brown, PO Box 394, Batesville,Va 22924.

