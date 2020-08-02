November 22, 1928 - February 5, 2018 Our mother, Patricia Hartig Brill, died of congestive heart failure on February 5, 2018 in Newtown Square, Pa. She is survived by her two daughters, Julie and Claire Brill, and four grandchildren. She predeceased her husband of sixty years, Arthur Sylvan Brill, who died in June 2020. A New York City native, Pat attended Mount Holyoke College, where she graduated A.B. Magna cum Laude in Physics in 1950. She earned an M.S. in Physics from the University of Pennsylvania in 1954, then worked in the Research Division of the Philco Corporation. Together with her husband Art, she lived in Oxford, Ithaca, New Haven, and ultimately Charlottesville, Virginia. There, she took up computer programming and used this skill to support Art's research as well as other scientists and students. Pat was known for her love of fine art and music, as well as her cooking for parties. She was an accomplished photographer, an interest she developed as a teenager. Many enjoyed her sharp, well-composed photographic images. Pat had a quiet manner and a lovely smile. She enjoyed her family and friends, including many from Charlottesville, where she lived for more than forty years. She became a grandmother later in life and took great pleasure in her grandchildren. We miss her very much. Hancock Funeral Home, Ltd. 8018 Roosevelt Boulevard, Philadelphia, PA 19152
