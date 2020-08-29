Carl Lee Breeden, 89, of Scottsville, went to be with his Lord on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at his home. Carl was born January 18, 1931. He was a veteran who served in the United States Army. Carl was retired from Uniroyal Goodrich Tire Company in Scottsville after 37 years of service. Carl was preceded in death by his father, W.G. Breeden; his mother, Lucy Davis Breeden; his sisters, Geneva Breeden, Ruby Breeden, Catherine Shifflett, Mary Kirby, and Lottie Fitzgerald; and his brother, Will (Bill) Breeden. Carl is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary Ann Breeden; two loving sons, David Breeden and his wife, Cindy of Woodford, Va. and John Breeden and his wife, Wanda of Palmyra, Va.; his four grandchildren, whom he loved dearly, Jessica Gaston (Jeremy), Tiffany Boggs (Dan), Joshua Breeden, and Lindsey Rose (Wesley); his four great-grandchildren, Maddox and Peyton Gaston and Ezra and Winnie Rose. Carl was an original member of the bluegrass band, The Rebel Grass, with Wesley and Joe Smith, James Rittenhouse, Howard Anderson, and his best friend, William Mundie. He loved singing at his church for his Sunday School Class. He loved bowling, horseshoes, and fishing when David and John were young. Carl was a member of Fox Memorial Baptist Church since the 1940's. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Fox Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery. The Reverend Randy Golladay will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fox Memorial Baptist Church, PO Box 787, Scottsville, VA 24590. Friends and family may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com.
