Bragg, Margaret

Margaret Mays Bragg, 80, of Palmyra, went home to be with her Jesus on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at her home. You are welcome to come celebrate her life with her family at 2 p.m., Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home. Mr. Alan Stewart will be officiating a Coming Home service with burial immediately following in Scottsville Independent Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 until 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at the funeral home. To share memories and photos, please visit thackerbrothers.com.
To send flowers to the family of Margaret Bragg, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Aug 22
Visitation
Saturday, August 22, 2020
5:00PM-6:00PM
5:00PM-6:00PM
Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home
650 Valley Street
Scottsville, VA 24590
650 Valley Street
Scottsville, VA 24590
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Aug 23
Funeral Service
Sunday, August 23, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home
650 Valley Street
Scottsville, VA 24590
650 Valley Street
Scottsville, VA 24590
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.