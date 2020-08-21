Bragg, Margaret

 Skip to main content
Margaret Mays Bragg, 80, of Palmyra, went home to be with her Jesus on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at her home. You are welcome to come celebrate her life with her family at 2 p.m., Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home. Mr. Alan Stewart will be officiating a Coming Home service with burial immediately following in Scottsville Independent Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 until 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at the funeral home. To share memories and photos, please visit thackerbrothers.com.

To send flowers to the family of Margaret Bragg, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 22
Visitation
Saturday, August 22, 2020
5:00PM-6:00PM
Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home
650 Valley Street
Scottsville, VA 24590
Aug 23
Funeral Service
Sunday, August 23, 2020
2:00PM
Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home
650 Valley Street
Scottsville, VA 24590
