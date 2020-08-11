Boles, Lori Nelson

November 2, 1956 - August 4, 2020 Lori Nelson Boles, 63, of Crozet, died peacefully at home on August 4, 2020. Born on November 2 in Bound Brook, N.J., Lori is the daughter of Robert Nelson and the late Betty Nelson. Lori was a fierce, passionate and loyal mother and friend. Lori held degrees from William & Mary and the University of Virginia. She was a registered nurse in the UVA Operating Room for almost 35 years, and had been working at Sentara Martha Jefferson OR for the last few years. Lori was also a member of the Western Albemarle Rescue Squad as a certified EMT. Lori was one of UVA Athletics' biggest fans and was a seasonal ticket holder for many teams, including her favorites Men's Basketball and Football. She was a runner, completing more than 15 half marathons since 2012. Lori was very creative and an avid quilter. She would often make quilts for friends to celebrate some of life's best moments. Lori is survived by her daughter, Caitlin Warren and husband, Matt Warren, father Robert Nelson; sister, Dona Arrington; and friends, Ann and Tom Faisant and grandson Liam Faisant, whom she adored. In memory of Lori, please show off your biggest smile, play your favorite song and have a mini-dance party. It would make her happy. A service will be held at Mint Springs Park in Crozet, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020. UVA or colorful apparel is encouraged. Bring your own chair if you like, as seating may not be available. Masks and social distancing are requested. In lieu of flowers, Lori's daughter suggests donations to Western Albemarle Rescue Squad or the Virginia Athletics Foundation.
