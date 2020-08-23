Bishop, Bobby Nelson

Bobby Nelson Bishop, 87, of Lynchburg, Virginia, died on Monday, August 17, 2020. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
