 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bishop, Bobby Nelson
0 entries

Bishop, Bobby Nelson

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Bobby Nelson Bishop, 87, of Lynchburg, Virginia, died on Monday, August 17, 2020. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Bobby Bishop as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert