Bickers, Hoover Emmett

November 11, 1929 - August 29, 2020 Hoover E. Bickers, age 90, of Troy, passed away on August 29, 2020. Born on November 11, 1929, to the late Clark and Nora Bickers, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Mary Naylor, Cornelia Stokes, Laura Durrer, Doris Stokes, Lem Bickers and Jesse Bickers. Also preceding him in death was the mother of his children, Virginia P. Bickers. He is survived by his children, Shawn Bickers of Troy, and Sandra Davis and husband, Wayne (whom he loved like a son), of Troy; granddaughter, Casey Wells and husband, Greg, of Keswick; and great-grandchildren, Gregory, Ethan and Olivia. He is also survived by his wife, Alice Bickers and her children, Susan Wood and husband, Roger, of Charlottesville and Liz Nay of Scottsville. Hoover was a lifelong member of the First Christian Church of Keswick. He served his country in the United States Marine Corps through 1949 and then enrolled with the United States Navy through 1955, he fought in the Korean War on the USS Currituck AV7. He retired from Frank IX and sons in 1994. Hoover had a heart of gold and was always willing to help anyone. He loved to be outside, if you knew where he lived you would always see him sitting on his front porch watching the cars go by. And if anyone asked how he was doing his words were always, "I'm still kicking." A graveside funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Monticello Memory Gardens, 670 Thomas Jefferson Parkway, Charlottesville, officiated by Mr. Dave Tyree. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com. Hill and Wood Funeral Home 201 North First Street, Charlottesville, VA 22902
