Beverly, Linda Louise

February 4, 1961 - August 4, 2020 Linda Louise Beverly, 59, of Charlottesville, Va., passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Cedars Healthcare Center. She was born on February 4, 1961 in Charlottesville, Va. to Lawrence A. Beverly, and Gail Fitzgerald Staton. She was preceded in death by her grandmother-mother, Lucy Beverly; grandfather, Reenie Beverly; grandmother, Dorothy L. Fitzgerald; and grandfather, Austin C. Fitzgerald. She is survived by a dear friend, Margaret Witt; three sisters, "Prissy" Batten Ragland-Wood, Theresa Beverly, Jackie Page; two brothers, William R. Staton and Troy A. Beverly; her aunts, Dixie Mowbray and Lena B. Gilbert; and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date. The family would like to extend their appreciation to the staff at The Cedars Healthcare Center, and Hospice of the Piedmont that provided care and support to her and her family. An online guestbook is available at www.hillandwood.com.
