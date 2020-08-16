Beverly, Byrt

August 25, 1922 - August 13, 2020 Byrt Beverly, 97, of Earlysville, Va., died on Thursday, August 13, 2020, peacefully at home. Born on August 25, 1922, in Buena Vista, Va., he was the son of Lotha and Pal Beverly Jr. He was preceded in death by his wife, Josephine Easton Beverly; his brothers, Aubrey, Gordon (Red) and Bill; and his sisters, Ruby and Ruth. Byrt served in the United States Army during World War II. He worked at the Institute of Textile Technology and retired after 35 years in 1981. He was shop foreman and master machinist. Byrt retired early due to his type 1 diabetes. He enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting, fishing, gardening, and camping with his family. Byrt is survived by his son, Charles (Butch) Beverly and his wife, Peggy, of Earlysville, Va.; two granddaughters, Jennifer Jones and her husband, Scott, and Wendy Shortridge and her husband, Carl, all of Barboursville, Va.; four great-grandchildren, Jordan Shortridge, Logan Jones, Caitlin Shortridge and Delaney Jones; and numerous nieces and nephews. A special thank you to Dr. Santulli for many years of care and to Joyce and Suzanne for your kindness and compassion. Due to COVID-19, the family will have a private graveside only service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the American Diabetes Association (www.diabetes.org). Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
