Berry, Doris Mitchell

Doris Mitchell Berry, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020, in Madison County, Virginia. Mrs. Berry was born on May 27, 1925, in Pratts, Virginia. Her parents were the late Benjamin Harrison Mitchell and Myrtle Florence Houff Mitchell. She is survived by two brothers, William H. Mitchell (Sarah Jane) and J. Garland Mitchell (Janet), and one sister, Carol Mitchell McHale. Her sisters Nell M. Berry and Emily M. Chapin died before her. Mrs. Berry is survived by three children, David Michael Berry and his wife, Linda of Keswick, Virginia; John G. Berry and his wife, Lee of Madison, Virginia; and Judith B. Fox and her husband Scott of Alexandria, Virginia. Mrs. Berry's husband, David Franklin Berry, retired judge of the 16th Judicial Circuit of Virginia, died on October 9, 2012, after the couple enjoyed almost 60 years of marriage. Mrs. Berry is also survived by nine grandchildren, Catherine Wilborne, Frank Berry, Lindsay Mitchell, David Berry, Anne Garland Berryshimm, Meredith Franco, Laura Berry, Caroline Fox, and Daniel Fox; and six great-grandchildren. Mrs. Berry graduated from high school in Madison County. Shortly after graduation, she moved to Washington, D. C. and worked for the Veteran's Administration during World War II before moving back to Central Virginia and marrying Judge Berry in 1948. The couple lived on Copeley Hill in Charlottesville, along with many other veterans and their families, while Judge Berry attended law school at the University of Virginia. During the 1960's the University of Virginia opened an extension branch in Madison County, and Mrs. Berry, a feminist by nature along with all of her sisters, took college courses there taught by professors from the University while raising her family. Beginning in 1968, she enrolled fulltime at U.Va. and commuted to Charlottesville almost daily to complete her degree. While she took mathematics courses sufficient to major in that subject, Mrs. Berry graduated from the University of Virginia with a B. A. degree in Education in 1970, shortly before the University began admitting women to its other undergraduate schools. In 1974, she began teaching mathematics at Madison County High School, eventually becoming Chairman of the Mathematics Department, and later introducing computer science into the mathematics curriculum. After her retirement from teaching, she worked in the Clerk's Office of the Circuit Court of Madison County for John M. Powell, the Clerk of that court, assisting Mr. Powell in developing a local computerized jury selection program, one of the first in Virginia, under the guidance of Judge Lloyd C. Sullenberger. Later, Mrs. Berry worked part-time as a legal assistant in the firm of Berry and Early in Madison and Greene Counties. Mrs. Berry was a member of Rose Park United Methodist Church in Wolftown, Virginia for over 80 years. She was a member of the Church choir, taught Sunday School, and assisted for many years in helping put on the Church's annual Christmas pageant and its community Bible School each summer. She was a devoted mother and grandmother, always putting her family first, and renowned for preparing and celebrating countless delicious meals together with her family on special, and ordinary, occasions. Mrs. Berry's family held private funeral services for her at Rose Park United Methodist Church was on Sunday, September 6, 2020 to celebrate her life. At the time of her death, Mrs. Berry resided at Autumn Care in Madison, and her family wishes to thank the administration and staff for the attention and care she received there. Memorial contributions may be made to Rose Park United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 124, Wolftown, Virginia 22748, or the Madison County Rescue Squad, 1473 N. Main Street, Madison, Virginia 22727.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.