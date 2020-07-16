September 5, 1953 - July 13, 2020 Sadie Denise Bell, 66, of Charlottesville, Va., died on July 13, 2020, at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital. Born on September 5, 1953, in Albemarle County, Va., she was the daughter of Agnes Nightengale and Robert L. Jones, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Sarah Thomas, and her brothers, Robert and James Jones. Sadie worked at Martha Jefferson Hospital for 32 years as Supervisor of Patient Access, as well as Secretary of the Operating Room. Sadie also held the Vice Chair on the Electoral Board for Albemarle County. Sadie accepted Christ at an early age attending Wake Forest Baptist Church and also teaching Sunday School. Sadie loved reading and enjoyed helping others. She served in the United States Army for 4 years before receiving an Honorable Discharge, and served as Staff Sergeant as the first female officer NCO in the Charloteesville U.S. Army Reserve. Sadie is survived by her husband, George L. Bell of Charlottesville; her daughter, Delanissa Moody of Chesepeake; brothers, Roger Jones and wife, Colleen, of New Jersey, Phillip Jones, and Nelson Jones and wife, Vernetta, all of Charlottesville; sister, Mary Reed and husband, Lester, of Newport News, as well as a host of nieces and nephews, friends and family that she loved so much. The family would like to express their thanks to her very special friend, Debbie Brent- whom gave her a kidney, friend Shirley Nicklow for always being there and countless hours of conversations, Janet Ragland and Ellen Winston for always being there for Sadie, Cynthia Perry for taking care of Sadie and her lunch partner, Tom Dillon, Dr. Spiekermann and staff for all they have done, and Margie Heflin for always taking Sadie to lunch. Sadie lived her life with a purpose, she loved caring for others and making a difference in the lives of those she touched. A graveside service will be held at Riverview Cemetery on Saturday July 18, 2020, at 10 a.m., with the Reverend Josh Blakey presiding. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.

