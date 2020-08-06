Bean, Frances H.

October 30, 1931 - August 2, 2020 Frances H. Bean, 88, of Richmond, Va., formerly of Charlottesville, Va., passed away on August 2, 2020, at Our Lady of Hope Health Center. Born on October 30, 1931, in Pittsburgh Pa., she was the eldest daughter of Charles A. Hazen and Lois K. Hazen. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Robert E. Bean. Frances "Fran" was raised in Washington, D.C., graduating from Theodore Roosevelt High School in 1949. In high school, she met her future husband, Robert "Bob". Upon graduation, she worked for the federal government before marrying in 1951. Fran and Bob raised their three children in Vienna, Va., where they lived for thirty years. After her child rearing years, Fran worked as the office manager for the training unit at The Alexandria Hospital for ten years. Upon her and Bob's retirement, they moved to Charlottesville, to enjoy the beauty and serenity of central Virginia, where they lived for over thirty years. Fran was an active member of the First United Methodist Church, where she volunteered in the administrative office and sang in the choir. She was deeply involved in the Shadwell Chapter of the DAR, serving in several executive positions. Fran was a member of the Monticello Garden Club. She enjoyed traveling the globe with Bob and researching genealogy with her sister, Janet. Fran is survived by her daughter, Bonnie Felker and her husband, Donald, of Cleveland, Ohio; and her twin sons, Gary Bean and his wife, Wanda, of Fredericksburg, Va., and Thomas Bean and his wife, Mary Lou, of Manakin-Sabot, Va. Fran had five grandchildren, Rebecca Metcalfe and her husband, Rand, of Tallahassee, Fla., Leah Stegmaier and her husband, Seth, of Burke, Va., Gee-Gee Bean and his wife, Dana, of Stafford, Va., Andrew Bean, of San Francisco, Calif., and Christopher Bean, of Arlington, Va.; and five great-grandchildren, Joey Telesco, Ethan Stegmaier, Salla Stegmaier, Emerson Bean and Aleksandra Bean. She is also survived by her beloved sister, Janet Gritzner of Brookings, S.D. A private graveside service will be held in Charlottesville, Va. A celebration of Fran's life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to: First United Methodist Church, 101 E Jefferson St., Charlottesville, VA 22902. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
