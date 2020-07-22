April 29, 1954 - July 16, 2020 Edward Michael "Mike" Bayne, born April 29, 1954, in Rock Hill, S.C., died of complications from cancer on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the Center for Acute Hospice Care in Charlottesville, Va. A beloved husband, father, and papa, Mike is survived by his wife of 41 years, Renee "Ranjani" Bayne, of Buckingham, Va.; daughters Susan (Bayne) Pugh, of Rootstown, Oh., and Liana Bayne, of Harrisonburg, Va.; and grandchildren Aidan, Katherine, and Alex Pugh. Mike was preceded into death by his parents, Barbara (Hedgepath) and Edward Bayne; and brother, Randy Bayne. Mike graduated with his B.S. in Chemistry from Louisiana Tech University in 1974, and with his Master's in Electronic Warfare from the Naval Postgraduate School in 1981. Mike proudly served his country for more than 30 years, first as a United States Navy officer from 1974-1984; later as an electronics engineer at the National Ground Intelligence Center in Charlottesville, Va., from 1987-2012. Mike's dedication to his family and his work along with his sharp wit, keen intelligence, and deep generosity will be fondly remembered. Mike's family held a private ceremony of remembrance at Yogaville in Buckingham, Va., on Saturday, July 18. Mike will ship out of Norfolk one final time to be honorably buried at sea by the United States Navy. Cremation Society of Virginia in Charlottesville is handling arrangements. Mike's family sends thanks to the staff at the Center for Acute Hospice Care for the outstanding care they provided to Mike and the rest of the family during Mike's final days. Condolences may be sent to: P.O. Box 80, Buckingham, VA, 23921. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Hospice of the Piedmont in Mike's name.
