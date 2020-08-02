November 22, 1921 - July 23, 2020 Martha Edith Pennington Bateman, 98, left her home in Crozet, Va., to be with her Lord on July 23, 2020. Born on November 22, 1921, in Wythe County, Va., she was the daughter of the late Jottie M. Pennington and Lillian Roseberry Pennington. She was also preceded in death by husband, Glen Moody Bateman; sons, Donald L. and Glen G.; daughter, Lillian R.; sisters, Kathleen Crigger, Adah Umberger, and Frances (Frankie) Delp; and brothers, Albert, James (Jimmy), and Carroll (Penny). After working a brief time at Betterway Laundry in Wytheville, she met and married Moody, and was a loving housewife and mother until her death 79 years later. She is survived by five children, sons, Daniel L. and his wife, Deborah, and G. Michael and his wife, Pamela; daughters, Wanda F. and husband, Carroll (deceased) Quick, Kathy K. Bateman, and Brenda S. and her husband, Steve Jacobs; ten grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, many great great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. In addition to being a loving wife and mother, Martha was known to all as an accomplished seamstress and quilt maker sharing her creations to both family and friends. Her love for gardening and flowers was seen by all. She helped to provide for her family by canning fruits and vegetables. She often would draw or write poetry, and spoke of her love and reverence of God, always reminding those around her there was no burden they would face that could not be overcome through Him. Due to COVID-19, a private family service was held at Holly Memorial Gardens with her nephew, the Rev. Roger Crigger, officiating. A memorial service will be held for all family and friends on the 1st anniversary July 28, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Hill and Wood Funeral Home, Charlottesville, Va. A special thanks to Hospice of the Piedmont and to her neighbors in Crozet for all the help and support to her and her family during the last months of her life. Donations in memory of Martha can be made to help support the wonderful efforts of Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911.
In memory
