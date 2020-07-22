Richard (Ric) Lloyd Barrick July 11, 2020 Richard (Ric) Lloyd Barrick got his wings on Saturday, July 11, 2020, following a sudden medical event in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Ric was born in 1963 in Charlottesville, Virginia, to Elizabeth (Betty) Barrick and Richard (Dick) Barrick, who predeceased him. He is survived by his husband, Steve Abbott, and their dog, Lucy, also of Fort Lauderdale; his mother-in-law, Dana Leedy; three siblings, Logan Karns (Greg Hayden), Mary Barrick (John Brocato), and Matt Barrick (Sandy); and seven nieces and nephews, Jonathan Karns, William Karns, Jack Brocato, Colin Brocato, Anna Barrick, Sophia Barrick, Alexandra Barrick; and many friends and relatives. Ric graduated from the University of Virginia in 1985 with a bachelor's degree in atmospheric science and meteorology and later earned a master's degree in local government management from rival school Virginia Tech. While at UVA, he joined Beta Theta Pi fraternity and later participated in Leadership Charlottesville. A self-described weather geek, animal lover, and nature enthusiast, Ric had many interests and passions. He spent his professional career in communications as a meteorologist (in Charlottesville, Richmond, Harrisonburg, and Norfolk, Virginia; Washington, D.C.; Baltimore and Salisbury, Maryland; and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania) and as the director of communications in the local governments of both the City of Charlottesville (Virginia) and Broward County (Florida). His family and friends came to depend on his blizzard and hurricane notifications even after he left his full-time meteorology work. Ric was a creative optimist and a team builder. He enjoyed working on big projects and had a talent for harnessing the energies of many different people to get wonderful things accomplished, such as Charlottesville's Grand Illumination, a community tradition. One of Ric's greatest passions was animal welfare, and it was not unusual for him to go to the SPCA and ask to foster the dog that had been there the longest and was the hardest to place. He had many beautiful companions during his life, Maynard, Tip, Maggie, Lily, Georgie, Savannah, and, most recently, Lucy. Ric also lent his talent and energy as a volunteer and board member of the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA, where he was a co-founder of Whiskers and Tales. This program, while novel at the time, profiled animals for adoption on television. Ric and Steve were married in the 2015 Love Is Love ceremony that he helped organize in Fort Lauderdale following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to legalize same-sex marriage. It's said that we are mostly remembered not for what we did, but for who we were. Ric is described by those who knew and loved him as a kind, sensitive, good person, and a true gentleman who advocated for the underserved throughout his life. Christmas celebrations involved watching Ric's favorite movie, It's a Wonderful Life. In that 1946 classic film, Clarence the angel tells main character George Bailey: "Strange, isn't it? Each man's life touches so many other lives. When he isn't around he leaves an awful hole, doesn't he?" Ric's life touched and blessed countless people and animals in his 57 years; these individuals blessed him in turn. It really was a wonderful life, Ric. In tribute to Ric's passion for animals, a fund has been established to dedicate a permanent dog kennel in his honor at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA. Those wishing to make a contribution can contact the CASPCA directly at caspca.org with the designation Ric Barrick Memorial Fund. A celebration of Ric's life will be planned for a later date in Charlottesville when it is safe to gather.
