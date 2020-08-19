Arroyo Jr., Ramon Luis

Ramon Luis Arroyo Jr., 58, of Palmyra, Va., went to be with our Lord on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Ramon, aka "Ray" was born on September 17, 1961, in Maunabo, Puerto Rico, to Lydia Steidel Arroyo and Ramon Luis Arroyo Sr. of Maunabo, Puerto Rico. The oldest of five siblings, Ray grew up in Bronx, N.Y., where at 16 he met and later married the love of his life, Theresa Raju-Arroyo, and shared 43 wonderful years together. They made their way to Lake Monticello, Va., where they built their forever home and raised two beautiful daughters, Katherine and Kristina. He began his career as a security officer in New York and continued it in Virginia. If you had the pleasure of meeting Ray, you knew 3 things, he loved his family, friends and fishing! He was a loving husband, father, son, brother, godfather, uncle and friend. Ray never met a stranger and made everyone around him feel loved and welcomed, like family. He was a proud third-degree knight with the Knights of Columbus. He was very active in the community and volunteered with various organizations. He is loved and respected by all who knew him, from Puerto Rico to New York to Virginia and everywhere in between. He is survived by his beloved wife, Theresa Raju-Arroyo; his two daughters, Katherine Arroyo Morris, wife, of Haynes Morris, and Kristina Arroyo; parents, Lydia Steidel Arroyo and Ramon Luis Arroyo Sr.; mother-in-law, Maria Raju; sister, Sonia Arroyo; brothers, Luis Arroyo, husband of Dolly Arroyo, and Angel Arroyo; sisters-in-law, Irene Raju Garcia, wife of Rick Garcia, Lily Thomas and Susila Raju; godchildren, Raymond Sanchez, Richie Raju and Kassandra Vega; nieces, Tyrene Gonzalez, Maria Arroyo, Melanie Thomas, Angelys Arroyo, Kenja Arroyo, Briana Knox and Solana Knox; and nephews, George Rivera, Darryl Rivera, Tony Thomas, Christopher Raju and Sito Arroyo. He was preceded in death by his brother, Peter Arroyo; his brothers-in-law, Tony Thomas, Adam Raju and Richard Raju; and father-in-law, Sarvothma Raju. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020, from 10 until 11 a.m., at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 4309 Thomas Jefferson Parkway, Palmyra, Va. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow with the Rev. Father David Ssentamu as celebrant. Commendation and Farewell will be held at Saints Peter and Paul cemetery. Arrangements are by Sheridan Funeral Home, Kents Store, Va.
