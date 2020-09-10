 Skip to main content
Anderson, Lucille G.
Anderson, Lucille G.

Lucille G. Anderson, 91, of Charlottesville, Va., died on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. J. F. Bell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

