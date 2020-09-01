Allen, Nellie Celestine Mosby

October 21, 1925 - August 29, 2020 Ms. Nellie Celestine Mosby Allen departed this life on August 29, 2020. She was born to the late Benjamin and Eleanora Mosby on October 21, 1925, in Covesville, Va. She was the second child of seven children born to Benjamin and Eleanora. She gave her life to Christ at a young age at First Baptist Church Covesville and enjoyed singing in the choir. She furthered her growth and development in the Lord as an adult at Bethany Baptist Church in Newark, N.J. There she was a part of the Women's League and volunteered in the Food and Clothes Pantry. She loved the Lord and the church. Nellie attended elementary school in Covesville, Va., and graduated from Esmont High School in 1944. Shortly after graduation from High School, Nellie moved to Newark, New Jersey, and met a young man named William "Bill" Allen. They married in 1953. They did not have children of their own but gave a lot of love to nieces and nephews and children of friends. She was a well-known and successful businesswoman and operated her family cleaners for many years in East Orange, N.J. Nellie enjoyed sewing, church activities, family events, and reading religious material. She also had a gracious sense of humor and enjoyed talking to family and friends on the phone. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Allen; brothers, Benjamin and Isiah Mosby; and sisters, Mattie Barron and Ethelene Brown. She leaves to celebrate her life, one brother, Nathaniel Mosby (Barbara) of Fort Washington, Md.; a sister, Bertha Bell of East Orange, N.J.; a special nephew and niece, Benjamin Mosby III and Celestine Conteh; a godchild, Robin Brandon of Richmond, Va., and a host of nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held on at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at the First Baptist Covesville Church Cemetery, Covesville, Virginia. J. F. Bell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com. J. F. Bell Funeral Home 108 6th St. NW Charlottesville, VA 22903
