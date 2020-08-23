Allen, Mason Carter

March 22, 1921 - August 18, 2020 Mason Carter Allen of Charlottesville, Virginia, departed this life on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. He was born in Newport News, Virginia, to Andrew Allen and Annie (Bailey) Allen on March 22, 1921. Mason attended Jefferson School and was drafted into the military in 1943 at the age of 22. He served until the end of the war and was honorably discharged from military service. Mason drove a truck for Charles King Wholesale Grocery for 16 years. He worked for People's National bank (Bank of America) for 24 years where he became the supervisor of the maintenance crew. Mason C. Allen was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Annie (Bailey) Allen; beloved wife, Mary (Bryant) Allen; siblings, Thelma Banks, Edith Taylor (Walter), and Dr. Andrew Allen; daughters, Shirley Austin and Doris Callier (Bert); and nephew, Gerald Allen. He is survived by his granddaughter, Wanda Austin; grandson, Jason Callier; great-grandson, Jaylen Callier; spiritual granddaughter, Barbara Davis, all of Milwaukee; sister-in-law, Mary (Johnson) Allen; and a host of cousins and nephews. Appreciation goes to Mr. Ray Carey for faithful help and guidance during this challenging time. Thank you also goes to the Martin Family and Morris family for 50 plus years of love and support. Thank you, Mt. Zion First African Baptist Church for all the years of love and service for the Allen Family. Mason was active members of the Mt. Zion First African Baptist Church where Reverend Alvin Edwards is pastor. Mr. Allen served as a deacon and the treasure for the church for many years. He was blessed with 99 wonderful years. We were blessed by him every time we had the honor of being in the presence of someone who lived history. Mason Carter Allen was a man of great faith, a great cook, and avid fisherman and of course a visionary when it came to remodeling his home. His presence will be greatly missed, but he is resting in the presence of the Lord now. A viewing will be held from 12 until 7 p.m. on Monday, August 24, 2020, at the J. F. Bell Funeral Home Chapel. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Oakwood Cemetery. Dr. Alvin Edwards, officiating. J. F. Bell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com. J. F. Bell Funeral Home Inc. 108 6th Street N.W., Charlottesville, Va.
