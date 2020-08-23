 Skip to main content
Ajgaonkar, MD, Ashok Dinakar
Ajgaonkar, MD, Ashok Dinakar

June 27, 1946 - August 4, 2020 Ashok Dinakar Ajgaonkar, MD, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, in his home in Charlottesville, Virginia, at age 74. Dr. Ajgaonkar practiced medicine in Charlottesville for over 40 years. He has gone to join his beloved and beautiful wife, Gita, and their parents. He is survived by his son, Anand Ajgaonkar, his daughter, Maya McMullan, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Per his request, there will be no public memorial service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to either the Parkinson's Foundation, the SPCA, or to First Steps Daycare center to be used for a memorial bench and new playground equipment. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.teaguefuneralhome.com.

