Nori is a lovely 6 month old small pittie with a shiny black coat and little white paws. She walks...
Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong continued his historic season on Saturday night against BYU. Whether he continues with that historic season is now in question.
Voter turnout was so high in Albemarle County that the county did not have enough ballots for the Nov. 2 general election and had to resort to copying ballots on a copy machine and then rush them to precincts in need.
Five minutes into the fourth quarter of an eventual 66-49 loss to BYU, Brennan Armstrong suffered an apparent rib injury that now has the future of his season in doubt as Virginia goes into its open week.
Matthew Heimbach, a founder of the neo-Nazi Traditionalist Worker Party, was a surprise witness called by the plaintiffs Tuesday. He called James Fields a “martyr for our folk."
With quarterback Brennan Armstrong injured and the defense reeling, the Virginia football team has big several issues to address during its bye week, writes Mike Barber.
Paige received 71% of the 5,642 votes cast, according to unofficial results posted online Tuesday night.
This year’s election comes as the Charlottesville school system is seeing a change in leadership and still dealing with the pandemic.
Imagery of violence and suffering punctuated plaintiffs’ opening statements Thursday as defendants in the Sines v. Kessler trial tried to dist…