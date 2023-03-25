Nora Mar 25, 2023 19 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View on PetFinder Tags Wire Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Western Albemarle assistant principal charged with letting drunk student drive An Albemarle County Public Schools assistant principal is no longer with the school division after he was charged with allowing an intoxicated… Can a grocery build an oasis in Fifeville's 'food desert'? Back in the 1980s, recalls Robert Mays, his dad, working nights as a conductor and brakeman for the C&O Railroad, would head home each mor… Charlottesville SPCA dismisses second volunteer in a month amid ongoing investigation The Charlottesville area’s animal shelter has dismissed its second volunteer in one month amid an ongoing investigation into the treatment of … Despite naysayers, Virginia men's basketball team could be back even stronger next season This season’s team returned its top six scorers from the year before. Next year’s version of the Cavaliers won’t have that same luxury, but th… Charlottesville man charged with murder in Elliewood Avenue shooting Charlottesville police have arrested a man in connection with the early Saturday morning killing near the Elliewood Avenue parking garage in t…