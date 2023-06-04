All four of the passengers aboard a light aircraft that crashed in the Blue Ridge Mountains west of Charlottesville on Sunday afternoon have died.

Virginia State Police and Augusta County authorities' search for the crash site was hampered by fog and low clouds throughout the afternoon and evening.

“At 3:50 p.m. Sunday … the Virginia State Police was notified of a possible aircraft crash in the Staunton/Blue Ridge Parkway region,” state police said in a statement Sunday night. “Shortly before 8 p.m. … first responders were able to reach the crash site by foot.”

State police announced just before 10 p.m. that the search effort had been suspended. “No survivors were located.”

Virginia authorities have directed all inquiries to the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board, the two agencies now tasked with investigating what led to the crash.

According to the FAA, there were four people on board the Cessna Citation, which took off from Elizabethton, Tennessee, on Sunday and was headed for Long Island’s MacArthur Airport.

The aircraft was a private business jet owned by Encore Motors of Melbourne, a Florida-based company.

According to a New York Times report, "John Rumpel, 75, who runs that company, said that his daughter, a 2-year-old granddaughter, her nanny and the pilot were aboard the flight. He said they were returning home to East Hampton, N.Y., after a four-day visit to his home in North Carolina."

Inexplicably, the plane turned around over Long Island and flew a straight path down over D.C. before crashing in the mountains.

The plane’s course took it over Washington, D.C., violating airspace restrictions over the nation’s capital and scrambling military fighter jets which pursued the Cessna out of D.C.

The F-16 jets prompted a sonic boom heard throughout the capital region.

A U.S. official confirmed to the Associated Press that the military jets had scrambled to respond to the small plane that later crashed. The official was not authorized to publicly discuss details of the military operation and spoke on condition of anonymity.

“The loud boom that was heard across the [District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia] area was caused by an authorized DOD flight. This flight caused a sonic boom,” the Annapolis, Maryland, emergency department said in a tweet Sunday afternoon.

As it traveled through the D.C. area, the pilot remained “unresponsive,” according to North American Aerospace Defense Command.

Virginia State Police said Sunday night it plans to release the names of the plane’s occupants once that information becomes available.