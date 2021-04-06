No-Cook Cooking: Save room in your trunk for a versatile cooler and picnic kit

Now that warm weather is returning, it’s time to get ready for the delights of summer’s fresh foods. Set aside a small corner of your vehicle’s trunk now for some supplies, and you’ll be all set for serendipity.
As weekly markets reopen for the season, farmers have delectable fresh produce to share. And before you know it, your favorite orchards and fields will make fragrant pre-picked bags of fruit available for contact-free purchases. Now is a perfect time to make sure you have places to put all that bounty for the drive home.
Make a plan now to keep two practical items in your trunk, and you’ll be ready for opportunities all summer long.
The first item is a small cooler, which can serve several purposes. Before we know it, brutally hot days will return, and it’s great not having to worry about putting your cold milk in a roasting car trunk after a grocery run. Buy a bag of ice to keep your dairy products and meats happy in your cooler on the trip home, or fill ice trays to make your own economical ice bags. Frozen plastic water bottles can help keep groceries cold on the drive home — and, as they gradually thaw, hit the spot later after you’ve mowed the grass or returned from a walk.
Your cooler will keep you prepared for spring and summer fun at a moment’s notice. Many farmers’ markets sell beautiful flowers, and if you’d like to surprise your grandmother by dropping a bouquet off on her porch on your way home, your cooler can keep the blooms fresh and fragrant.
These days, farmers’ markets generally require customers to place orders in advance, so try to make a habit of buying or filling a bag of ice or popping a few reusable cooling blocks in the freezer when you place your order. That way, all you have to do is add them to your cooler when you head out to pick up your order.
The second useful item to keep in your trunk is a picnic basket. You can select a traditional basket style if you like, but there are plenty of zippered and insulated bags out there that also can be practical choices — and might fit better in your trunk.
As you put your picnic basket together, think unbreakable and carefree. Pick up colorful plastic plates and flatware from the dollar racks at your favorite store that you can devote to your picnic kit. That way, if you spot them in the drying rack next to the sink, you’ll remember that they need to go back to the trunk on your next trip to the car.
Pack resealable bags in gallon and quart sizes for bringing home leftover berries and the cheese you didn’t finish eating with your crackers. Even if you don’t see yourself stopping at an overlook or rest-stop picnic table for a traditional alfresco feast, a zip-top bag could be just the thing to keep all the pieces of a broken toy or necklace together until you get home to repair it.
If you’d like to wash and eat some fresh fruit on your way home from an orchard, keep a bottle of water for rinsing and a knife that folds closed or slides into a sheath. Some folks might like to tuck in a cheese slicer or corkscrew; consider a vegetable peeler or small manual can opener, but only if you picture yourself using them. Just remember to pack light and save plenty of room for foods and items you’ll find in your travels.
If one of your pandemic pastimes has been knitting or crocheting dishtowels, tuck a few extras in your picnic kit, along with some hand sanitizer, anti-bacterial wipes, extra sunscreen and a kitchen garbage bag or two. Bags will keep you ready to take all of your trash back home with you to prevent littering and keep wildlife habitats safe, which is an important habit to establish if you haven’t already.
Laugh now, but a spare roll of toilet paper in its own resealable bag could make you the day-trip MVP.
If you get in the habit of keeping a cooler and picnic basket in your car, it’ll be easy to keep water and sports drinks cool and fruit and protein bars handy while you’re out hiking, fishing or mountain biking on a warm day. Having ice in the cooler and plastic bags in the picnic basket also could help you fashion an ice pack in a hurry for a twisted ankle or bruised shin.
A few minutes of preparation now may keep you ready for summer fun without overthinking, overbuying or overreacting. Unnecessary stress is so 2020.