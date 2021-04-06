No-Cook Cooking: Save room in your trunk for a versatile cooler and picnic kit

These days, farmers’ markets generally require customers to place orders in advance, so try to make a habit of buying or filling a bag of ice or popping a few reusable cooling blocks in the freezer when you place your order. That way, all you have to do is add them to your cooler when you head out to pick up your order.

The second useful item to keep in your trunk is a picnic basket. You can select a traditional basket style if you like, but there are plenty of zippered and insulated bags out there that also can be practical choices — and might fit better in your trunk.

As you put your picnic basket together, think unbreakable and carefree. Pick up colorful plastic plates and flatware from the dollar racks at your favorite store that you can devote to your picnic kit. That way, if you spot them in the drying rack next to the sink, you’ll remember that they need to go back to the trunk on your next trip to the car.

Pack resealable bags in gallon and quart sizes for bringing home leftover berries and the cheese you didn’t finish eating with your crackers. Even if you don’t see yourself stopping at an overlook or rest-stop picnic table for a traditional alfresco feast, a zip-top bag could be just the thing to keep all the pieces of a broken toy or necklace together until you get home to repair it.