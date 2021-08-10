No-Cook Cooking: Resolve now to prevent lunchtime boredom

If you’re getting ready to return to the office after working from home or to send your children back to school for in-person learning, you’ve probably been thinking about everything but lunch. This is not your cue to start worrying about what to pack.

Let lunch be a bright spot in your planning process this year. Instead of dreading an endless procession of forgettable sandwiches and leftovers that were left over precisely because you didn’t like them last night, here’s your chance to inject a bit of personality and discovery into your midday break.

This fall, resolve to try one new item each week. It can be new to you, or simply new to your idea of a packed lunch.

On your next trip to the grocery store or farmers market, keep an eye out for a food you haven’t tried before; a different variety of a fruit or vegetable you already like; or a food you normally associate with a different meal that can be repurposed for an energizing lunch.