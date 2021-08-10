No-Cook Cooking: Resolve now to prevent lunchtime boredom

If you’re getting ready to return to the office after working from home or to send your children back to school for in-person learning, you’ve probably been thinking about everything but lunch. This is not your cue to start worrying about what to pack.
Let lunch be a bright spot in your planning process this year. Instead of dreading an endless procession of forgettable sandwiches and leftovers that were left over precisely because you didn’t like them last night, here’s your chance to inject a bit of personality and discovery into your midday break.
This fall, resolve to try one new item each week. It can be new to you, or simply new to your idea of a packed lunch.
On your next trip to the grocery store or farmers market, keep an eye out for a food you haven’t tried before; a different variety of a fruit or vegetable you already like; or a food you normally associate with a different meal that can be repurposed for an energizing lunch.
Mangoes land in the medium range of the glycemic index, at 56, if you’re watching your sugar intake. In addition to 20% of your daily fiber, one mango can provide more than 200% of the vitamin C you need to stay healthy — not to mention 16% of your day’s potassium and 20% of vitamin B6. If you’re trying to add antioxidants to your daily diet, mangoes bring zeaxanthin and beta carotene to the party.
Fans of Thai food know how delectable a honey-drizzled dessert of sticky rice with mango can be after a dinner out with friends. If you have a lunch container with a lid that fits tightly, make a batch of sticky rice tonight and save some in the refrigerator for tomorrow’s lunch. If you can avoid getting any stickiness on your work clothes or school homework, this unexpected moment of sweetness can be a fitting complement to the fun of seeing your friends in person again. Only you know your tolerance — and that of your co-workers — for sticky substances like honey and tropical fruit juice in a shared refrigerator.
Tropical fruits like mango, guava and pineapple can offer an upbeat alternative to apples and oranges in your lunchbox. Dice them for a twist on a simple fruit salad and pack them with thin slices of honey ham rolled in whole-wheat tortillas. And if there’s ever such a thing as leftover pancakes at your house, try gently smoothing chocolate hazelnut spread on them and rolling them around sliced strawberries for an unexpected hint of breakfast.
If you enjoy slices of bok choy and other crisp vegetables in Asian stir-fry dishes, try baby bok choy for lunch. It’s a refreshing shade of light green, even after steaming or a quick sauté, and there’s something visually appealing about a vegetable that seems to be scaled exactly to fit your lunch container. For lunch, try not to overcook it, and add something with a bit of crunch, like water chestnuts, radishes or celery.
If your children’ eyes glaze over when they see you reach for another bag of baby carrots in the produce section, surprise them by making mashed carrots. A savory version with poultry seasoning and chicken broth can be a great companion to a turkey sandwich; a sweeter approach with a splash of orange juice and a few golden raisins may tempt a veggie hater to move something healthy to the
“like” column.
If you get stumped trying to come up with fresh ideas for lunches, don’t forget to call on the folks who’ve been waiting for you to ask. Your favorite vendors at the farmers market and produce managers in grocery stores often can suggest a new way of preparing something seasonal.
I learned the value of these neighborhood resources when a produce manager shared a method for microwaving corn on the cob with me that elevated it from occasional cookout treat to frequent summer-weeknight side dish. Next time you see something appealing in the bin or basket but aren’t sure what you’d do with it once you’d unpacked it on your kitchen counter, don’t hesitate to ask. Your next favorite lunch solution might be just an answer away.