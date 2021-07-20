No-Cook Cooking: Radishes offer easy ways to add a little kick

If the complementary flavors take you by surprise, it may be because radishes come from the same Brassicaceae family as cabbage, kale, cauliflower, mustard, broccoli and all their cousins. In terms of nutrition, they pack a decent amount of vitamin C, but the peppery flavor and crunch are reasons enough to savor them.

If you buy bunches of radishes with the greens attached, give the greenery a try. Like mustard greens, they have a bit of a kick, so use them sparingly until you get a feel for how much you like them.

If you enjoy dipping radishes, try making a radish dip to serve as a playful complement. Online recipes usually call for mixing grated radishes and garlic with a touch of salt and plenty of cream cheese. Try adding different flavorings to suit your taste, such as crushed red pepper or chili and lime. Or substitute plain Greek yogurt for the cream cheese for a lighter, silkier feel. If you love the mouthwatering — and eye-watering — zing of horseradish, grate some and stir it right in, as these cousins play well together.

If you discovered the unexpected flavor of sautéed celery last year while sheltering in place, try adding thin slices of radishes next time, because radishes also play well with butter and a hint of flaked salt. Fans of a time-honored French snack already know how delicious they are layered on slices of fresh baguette with butter and salt. This dish can be an unexpected treat when served as an appetizer before a cookout with some grilled romaine and a fruity white wine.

