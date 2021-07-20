No-Cook Cooking: Radishes offer easy ways to add a little kick

If you normally encounter radishes as dry, lonely slices on a salad bar or crunchy red orbs on crudité trays for dunking in hummus or crab dip, you’ve barely made their acquaintance.
This time of year, bunches and bags of vivid red radishes all but beg to be placed in your grocery basket. But once you realize how versatile they are, you’ll be adding them to your No-Cook Cooking rotation all year long.
A favorite way of enjoying fresh vegetables at our house is what I affectionately call “fake pickles.” I arrange thinly sliced cucumbers and radishes in a glass bowl with a tight-fitting lid, cover them with white wine vinegar and sprinkle them with dill weed and celery seed. After a short rest in the refrigerator, they’re irresistible.
But that’s just amateur stuff compared to what’s out there — and what you can master at home with just a few ingredients and fewer steps.
Radishes make themselves right at home in cuisines around the world. The pickled radishes you’ll find in Lebanese restaurants are perfect with pillowy soft pita bread, and definitely habit-forming. The miniaturized matchsticks in your sushi add just the right zip to rice vinegar and toasted nori. And a touch of heat reveals a whole new depth of flavor.
Roasting radishes brings out a sweetness that balances the bite. Slice off the tops and bottoms so they’ll lie flat on your rimmed baking sheet. Toss them with cauliflower florets, halved Brussels sprouts and a few thick diagonal carrot slices in olive oil, a touch of garlic and spices of your choice and roast them for about 15 to 20 minutes.
If the complementary flavors take you by surprise, it may be because radishes come from the same Brassicaceae family as cabbage, kale, cauliflower, mustard, broccoli and all their cousins. In terms of nutrition, they pack a decent amount of vitamin C, but the peppery flavor and crunch are reasons enough to savor them.
If you buy bunches of radishes with the greens attached, give the greenery a try. Like mustard greens, they have a bit of a kick, so use them sparingly until you get a feel for how much you like them.
If you enjoy dipping radishes, try making a radish dip to serve as a playful complement. Online recipes usually call for mixing grated radishes and garlic with a touch of salt and plenty of cream cheese. Try adding different flavorings to suit your taste, such as crushed red pepper or chili and lime. Or substitute plain Greek yogurt for the cream cheese for a lighter, silkier feel. If you love the mouthwatering — and eye-watering — zing of horseradish, grate some and stir it right in, as these cousins play well together.
If you discovered the unexpected flavor of sautéed celery last year while sheltering in place, try adding thin slices of radishes next time, because radishes also play well with butter and a hint of flaked salt. Fans of a time-honored French snack already know how delicious they are layered on slices of fresh baguette with butter and salt. This dish can be an unexpected treat when served as an appetizer before a cookout with some grilled romaine and a fruity white wine.