Food fans who’ve just given up dairy for the Christian season of Lent will find a better-than-ever selection of plant-based milks for drinking, cooking and pouring over cereal. With a refrigerator case full of mainstream and specialty choices, there’s no need for anyone to feel deprived.

Chances are good that you’ve already been sampling and enjoying everything from cashew milk to almond-coconut milk to the diverse oat milk options that seemed to be everywhere in 2022. And it’s likely that you’ve wondered what happens to all the nuts and oats that get drained of their juicy goodness.

Enter the 2023 food trend of pulp.

Yes, pulp.

It’s often described as “repurposed pulp” or “upcycled pulp.” Those terms initially may bring to mind sanding, staining, painting and taking trips to the neighborhood hardware store instead of the grocery. But we’re talking about a nutritious by-product of plant-based milk production, and the food industry already has been coming up with creative ways to keep what’s left behind from going to waste.

If you’ve been watching TikTok foodies’ clever kitchen experiments with moist nut and oat residue from milk production, you know that these by-products can be useful indeed. Repurposed pulp is a resourceful starting point for alternative flours, which is welcome news for people who need to avoid gluten and corn. Soy, almond and oat pulp can be used in baking flours and time-saving baking mixes, which means that gluten-free diners can have some convenience options, too.

And have we mentioned the world of pulp snacks?

Sure, the first generation of pulp snacks may be a bit pricey, but if you love plant-based milks, you owe it to yourself to give them a try. Brownie mixes, cake mixes and ready-to-eat snacks are on shelves now. Look for cookies and a variety of puffed snacks, many of which contain other good-for-you ingredients, including sweet potatoes.

Taste is only part of the equation. The upcycled-pulp trend also has instant appeal to home cooks who already strive to prevent or reduce food waste in the kitchen and like supporting businesses that share their values. And as farmers have been finding wholesome uses for food by-products for generations, there are practical traditions behind the trends. For folks who factor in sustainability concerns when making product choices, pulp is a no-brainer.

Just remember to have a snack before you leave for the hardware store; you may want to refinish a new cabinet for all those pulp products.