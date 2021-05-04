No-Cook Cooking: Mind your manners if that 'barbecue' is a cookout

Put one tub in the refrigerator to enjoy within a few days, and tuck the others in the freezer.

You’ll thank me the first time someone who means well but doesn’t understand the cultural and culinary implications invites you to a “barbecue” that is nothing of the sort.

You will arrive at said “barbecue” expecting, naturally, barbecue — only to discover hamburgers or steaks. That’s when you realize that what you’re actually attending is a cookout.

We’re all trying to remember the basics of entertaining etiquette that we’ve forgotten over the past monastic year or so of shrink-wrapping ourselves to avoid potential disease exposure. In an ideal world, no one would invite anyone to a barbecue at which barbecue would not be served, but this pandemic has wrinkled and stained more than just our fashion judgment.

Remind yourself that grilling while uninformed still is not on the books as a crime in Virginia, but cursing and abusing is.