No-Cook Cooking: Mind your manners if that 'barbecue' is a cookout

As summer draws near and more of your family members and friends get their COVID-19 vaccinations, you’re likely to start getting invitations to delicious-sounding gatherings. Yes, it has been far too long since we’ve been able to eat until we can’t see straight with people who understand. And the time to get ready is now.
One simple choice at the grocery store this week can protect you from a looming manners breach that could stir up some hard feelings while everyone is getting their sea legs back in terms of entertaining.
Next time you’re at the grocery store, head to the section near the meat counter that keeps the hot dogs, smoked sausages, cold cuts and other packaged convenience proteins cold. Look for tubs of pulled pork barbecue and put at least a couple in your cart.
Pick one or two with a North Carolina-style sauce based on apple cider vinegar and red peppers. While you’re there, consider treating yourself to some other flavors. A Kansas City-style version with a thick, sweet, molasses-based sauce belongs in your buggy, too — especially if it’s a whiskey-soaked recipe. If you prefer beef barbecue to pork, by all means, pick up a package of heaven, Texas style.
True believers may tell you that real-deal barbecue never comes out of a package. When they learn why you bought it, though, they’ll understand.
Put one tub in the refrigerator to enjoy within a few days, and tuck the others in the freezer.
You’ll thank me the first time someone who means well but doesn’t understand the cultural and culinary implications invites you to a “barbecue” that is nothing of the sort.
You will arrive at said “barbecue” expecting, naturally, barbecue — only to discover hamburgers or steaks. That’s when you realize that what you’re actually attending is a cookout.
We’re all trying to remember the basics of entertaining etiquette that we’ve forgotten over the past monastic year or so of shrink-wrapping ourselves to avoid potential disease exposure. In an ideal world, no one would invite anyone to a barbecue at which barbecue would not be served, but this pandemic has wrinkled and stained more than just our fashion judgment.
Remind yourself that grilling while uninformed still is not on the books as a crime in Virginia, but cursing and abusing is.
If your soul cries out for barbecue, there’s a good chance it will do so loudly enough for your host to hear, and that is not good. It is extremely important not to hurt each other’s feelings while we’re getting back in the entertaining saddle, and you really don’t want to find yourself back in your isolation chamber because everyone you know is afraid to invite you anywhere.
So, here’s the deal: If you are invited to a “barbecue” by someone you do not know well enough to tease, and you arrive on the scene of a cookout in progress, switch gears in silence and enjoy every morsel of that handcrafted cheeseburger. Cookouts are glorious.
As soon as you get home, heat up the barbecue from your fridge and reward your barbecue soul for keeping your mouth free for chewing at the cookout. That lovely little tub will tide you over until you can get some in-person barbecue and make everything all better again.
And if you arrive at a “barbecue” and discover not only hamburgers and steaks but also actual barbecue, thank the Scoville pepper gods and all your lucky stars, because what you’re attending is a feast, and your host is a generous soul who is on a fast track to sainthood.
You’re welcome. Pandemic or no pandemic, we’re all in this together.