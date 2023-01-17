No-Cook Cooking: Keep healthy playoff fare within easy reach

Super Bowl LVII is right around the corner, on Feb. 12, and football fans everywhere can’t help looking forward to all the winning snacks and munchies that’ll be on the table.

But loyal fans will be the first to tell you that the most exciting and memorable games tend to happen during the final week or so of NFL playoffs action, while teams still are striving to earn tickets to the big dance. We’ve all watched Super Bowl matchups that were far less exciting than the final-down thrillers in the playoffs that brought skilled teams to the championship in the first place.

It’s time to give the playoffs the respect — and the menus — they deserve. Be sure you have something delicious close at hand during these remaining nail-biters, because you won’t want to risk missing the next spectacular play because you were stuck in the kitchen making a sandwich. Spend a little time this week thinking about what you’d like to munch on during the playoffs and treat them as celebrations in their own right.

If you tend to stick to tried-and-true Super Bowl spreads, the NFL playoffs offer a great time to test-drive a new dip recipe, a blistering wing rub or some new-to-you entrée option for the football faithful around your screen. It’s also tempting — and wise — to savor some healthier treats now so you can budget some celebratory calories for the big game.

Why watch your calories before the big game? Keep in mind that this year’s Super Bowl is just two days before Valentine’s Day, so your mouth already may be watering for buttery broiled lobster tails, bacon-wrapped filet mignon and endless chocolate.

Considering healthier foods for your snack supply during the playoffs is as easy as taking a look at what you’re planning to serve on game day and calling an audible or two. If you’re a pizza-and-wings purist, try settling in for divisional action with a cauliflower-crust pizza and wings that are baked instead of fried.

If chili is your go-to Super Bowl main dish, use the playoffs to try a white chili with chicken and cannellini beans, or a meatless version with smoky tofu and multiple varieties of beefy mushrooms. Pile on the peppers and enjoy, or simmer in a sheet pan’s worth of chopped roasted veggies. Either will be delicious spooned over steaming baked potatoes or zucchini and carrot noodles if you want a change of pace.

If you love serving game-day subs, spend the playoffs experimenting with lower-carb options. Ditch the bread and wrap a large lettuce leaf around some sliced deli turkey and ham; the chef-salad vibe may feel refreshing and new. Tuck a cloud of finely shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, salsa and sour cream into a low-carb tortilla wrap, or skip the wrap entirely and treat it as a salad. Boost the nutritional value with some shredded cabbage.

Feel free to tinker with your favorite traditional seven-layer dip recipe, too. If you’ve ever been tempted to scoop it up with a spoon instead of a tortilla chip, here’s your chance to treat it as an entrée salad. Call in a few substitutions to suit a keto, paleo or vegan diet, and you may end up fine-tuning an improved offering for your Super Bowl spread.

Putting a little extra effort into playoffs fare also means giving your team your best. If the team you’re rooting for doesn’t advance, at least you’ll know you honored its hard work with a worthy party on your end.