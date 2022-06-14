No-Cook Cooking: Keep Father's Day simple and delicious

There’s still time to make reservations to get your dad, stepdad, granddad or father-in-law a thick, juicy steak for Father’s Day. There also is plenty of time to ask him if that’s what he’d really like.

Make the effort this Father’s Day to think about your honoree as a person and consider his likes and dislikes. If a porterhouse or bacon-wrapped filet is what he’d like to sink his teeth into for the occasion, then, spoil him, by all means. But there might be something else he’d savor, and you won’t know unless you ask the man of honor himself.

A stress-free, fuss-free day may be on many wish lists, and it can take countless forms. A barbecue aficionado may prefer a pile of pulled pork, brisket and ribs accompanied by coleslaw, greens, beans and cornbread. The fisherman in your life might rather have a classic lobster boil or fish fry.

If the meal is secondary to the experience he’d enjoy, the reservations that may mean the most to him could be sports or concert tickets. A couple of hot dogs slathered in mustard and relish and a slice or two of pizza at his favorite ballpark may hit the spot for a baseball fan who’d love most of all to cap the day with a win.

Even if Dad loves spending a weekend afternoon at the grill, check with him first before planning the meal around the fact that the guest of honor will be doing all the culinary heavy lifting. And if he does want to cook out, ask him what he’d like to serve — and find out what you can prepare ahead of time to make the experience seamless and pleasant for him.

Picking the right fruit woods or charcoal for his perfect steak is important, and he will want to weigh in; don’t just grab the bag closest to the cash register. If you discover that he’d like to find out how grilled turkey legs would taste with a little mesquite smoke, you’ll have time to marinate them or pick the right spice rub. If he’d like to sit back on the patio with a hot, cheesy slice from his new grill-friendly pizza stone, make sure that’s the gift you present to him early.

If you’ll be grilling out, Father’s Day is a good time to make sure you have comfortable, functional tongs, spatulas and other tools for the season. Toss out any mitts or potholders with burn marks, tears or holes, because their protective qualities may be compromised in spots you can’t see. Make sure you have several unbreakable platters to prevent cooked meat from accidentally landing on the one that brought the raw meat to the grill.

Take a moment to examine your outdoor kitchen equipment now, and replace items that are no longer safe with newer versions that’ll make grilling a pleasure. Just leave the kitchen tongs and spatulas in the drawer; if you haven’t splurged on grill-specific tools before, you’ll wonder how you ever got along without the comfortable distance from the flames afforded by longer utensils.

If Dad would like to spend the day relaxing while someone else does the grilling, remember that a little preparation can yield an easy-to-cook spread. Slice and marinate chicken and beef to thread on skewers; keep them in a separate spot on the grill from your veggie skewers. A few foil-wrapped potatoes, sweet potatoes or fresh ears of corn can help round out the meal.

Don’t get bogged down by an overcomplicated menu that keeps you running back and forth from kitchen to grill to picnic table. Whatever you serve, keep the focus squarely on the man of honor, and savor your time together. Happy Father’s Day.

