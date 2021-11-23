No-Cook Cooking: Five secret weapons for your holiday season pantry

If you’ve mastered the sinfully easy task of turning graham crackers into moist crusts for easy cheesecakes and pies, elevate your game with a holiday version made of crushed ginger snaps. If you enjoy strawberry cheesecake on graham crust, wait until you try pumpkin cheesecake on ginger snap crust. And if aromas could scream, this one would scream, “Grandma just opened a bakery for the holidays.”

Minimize mess by leaving the cookie bag sealed while you crush the contents; if there isn’t enough room in the factory bag and you’re afraid it will pop under the crushing pressure, transfer the ginger snaps to a larger plastic bag with a tight seal. Just keep those crumbs contained. If you think it’s hard to get houseguests to leave, try telling ants in your kitchen to take a hike.

Non-dairy

whipped toppingThose familiar tubs sell out quickly this time of year, even without pandemic panic buying and yawning supply-chain shelves. It’s always a good idea to have one or two in your freezer if space permits — especially if you can get your hands on the sugar-free version. (I’ll never forget the woman who swept the last four sugar-free tubs into her cart at the grocery store during a late-night grocery run, saying apologetically that it was the closest she could get to ice cream on her no-sugar-allowed diet.)