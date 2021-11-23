No-Cook Cooking: Five secret weapons for your holiday season pantry

The holiday season brings all kinds of festive occasions — and the unspoken realization that, if we play our cards right, we won’t have to do much major cooking. It’s not unusual to be leaving cookie exchanges with more treats than we brought and heading home from feasts with enough leftovers to open a café.
No-Cook Cooking cooks, however, have been building skills and strategies since March 2020 and are prepared to handle a holiday dish or two with confidence. You are more ready than you think you are to contribute something delicious to a holiday potluck, a bowl game viewing party with friends or even a family feast.
Supply-chain snags are real this year, and so are the chances that you’ll have drop-in guests who couldn’t have visited this time last year. My advice is to make sure you have a few extra items in your pandemic pantry so you’ll be able to whip up something on short notice and take pride in what you’ll serve.
Tuck these five items in your cabinet now, and let them inspire you to come up with your own list of versatile favorites for confident cooking.
Ginger snapsWhen I was growing up, there was a bit of a generational divide over ginger snaps; my dad couldn’t get enough of them, but I had friends who barely considered them cookies because they were too hard to chew. No matter which end of the spectrum you inhabit, add a package to your grocery cart for last-minute dessert options.
If you’ve mastered the sinfully easy task of turning graham crackers into moist crusts for easy cheesecakes and pies, elevate your game with a holiday version made of crushed ginger snaps. If you enjoy strawberry cheesecake on graham crust, wait until you try pumpkin cheesecake on ginger snap crust. And if aromas could scream, this one would scream, “Grandma just opened a bakery for the holidays.”
Minimize mess by leaving the cookie bag sealed while you crush the contents; if there isn’t enough room in the factory bag and you’re afraid it will pop under the crushing pressure, transfer the ginger snaps to a larger plastic bag with a tight seal. Just keep those crumbs contained. If you think it’s hard to get houseguests to leave, try telling ants in your kitchen to take a hike.
Non-dairy
whipped toppingThose familiar tubs sell out quickly this time of year, even without pandemic panic buying and yawning supply-chain shelves. It’s always a good idea to have one or two in your freezer if space permits — especially if you can get your hands on the sugar-free version. (I’ll never forget the woman who swept the last four sugar-free tubs into her cart at the grocery store during a late-night grocery run, saying apologetically that it was the closest she could get to ice cream on her no-sugar-allowed diet.)
Non-dairy whipped topping is glorious when spooned on top of pies, puddings and hot gingerbread, but don’t stop there. If you don’t have time to make or buy icing and need to add a little panache to a cupcake or big cookie, put a few spoonfuls in a quart-sized zipped plastic bag, snip off a corner and use it as you would a piping bag to personalize that freshly baked surface with initials or flourishes. The results look even better with a quick dusting of colorful sugars or sprinkles.
Keep in mind that it’s whipped topping and not icing; you’ll want to eat it immediately. It won’t travel well, so if you’re going to decorate cookies with it at a friend’s house, wait until you get there, and bring an extra plastic bag or two so both of you can get all artistic and stuff. Save a dollop for a cup of hot chocolate that’s spiked with peppermint or stirred with a candy cane.
Cranberry gelatinIf you have these three ingredients on hand — ginger snaps, non-dairy whipped topping and gelatin — you’ll always have the makings of a delectable pie with 1980s roots and timeless taste. Fold the gelatin into the whipped topping, spread it into the ginger snap crust and refrigerate until firm. Recipes for these fruity pies used to be printed on the packages, and you still can find them online and in old-school cookbooks at yard sales and the Friends of the Library book sales.
Creamy cranberry pie on a ginger snap crust is a no-brainer if you need a quick seasonal dessert at home to accompany turkey dinner leftovers. If the cranberry flavor has sold out, raspberry, apricot and lemon make appealing choices to add bright, crisp flavors after a heavy meal.
If you end up with leftover gelatin, it can add a whimsical note of color and flavor to your favorite sugar cookie recipe or a hint of nail-strengthening nutrition to your morning smoothie.
If your kids want to create a holiday dessert all their own, make several flavors of gelatin, slice them into cubes and let children arrange the cubes in a bed of whipped topping for a mosaic dessert, stack them with whipped-topping mortar to build little cabins or simply layer the different colors in serving glasses for a stained-glass effect that looks great on a holiday table.
Crushed pineappleStick a few cans of crushed pineapple in unsweetened pineapple juice in your grocery buggy. It’s perfect for the times when you want to turn a simple chicken stir-fry into a moist, tender sweet-heat festival with red bell pepper, jalapeno and a splash of sriracha.
If you’ve been using applesauce to add moisture to cakes and other baked goods without oils, try crushed pineapple for a luscious alternative, especially if you’re making gingerbread or a spice cake redolent with cinnamon, cardamom, ginger and cloves. Pineapple pairs beautifully with all the spices we tend to think of as “winter” seasonings because they have natural warmth, like cinnamon and ginger, or because we’re simply accustomed to tasting them in gingerbread or fruitcakes.
It also adds a tropical glow of its own to reassure folks at your table who’d ditch the winter wonderland for the islands at a moment’s notice. Save the juice you drain to give seasonal cocktails a lift.
Crushed pineapple is a natural addition to smoothies and a delicious base for fruit salad cups that almost assemble themselves. During this period of holiday excess, there will be nights you’ll prefer having a cup of fruit to a heavy dessert once in a while. And while the pandemic lingers and cold and flu season arrives, treating yourself to extra vitamin C never hurts.
Chinese five spiceOne of the most delectable additions to that bowl of crushed pineapple is a generous sprinkling of Chinese five spice, which you can find in your grocery store’s spices section. Ginger, cinnamon, star anise, ground anise and cloves star in a commonly found version; regional substitutions include mandarin orange peel, cardamom, Sichuan pepper or fennel seeds. You’ll enjoy discovering its power to transform savory and sweet dishes alike.
Chinese five spice is a delightful addition to a hot bowl of oatmeal or a batch of oatmeal cookies or sugar cookies. Because it amplifies the sweet-heat verve of your favorite stir-fry dishes, it also will give weeknight entrées the refined lift of restaurant dishes, which will build your confidence for more No-Cook Cooking adventures at home.