No-Cook Cooking: Crackers' utility surpassed only by their versatility

Last week, we dove into the delectable world of open-faced sandwiches. This week, we’re taking it down a notch or two — as in miniaturizing.

If your children have asked you for Lunchables kits for their lunchboxes or after-school snacks, they get it. They understand the appeal of crackers and scaled-to-fit meats and cheeses as a microcosm of munchies, and of the tiny, organized packaging that can smooth out a rough school day with a sense that all is right with the world.

The meal kit in miniature may soothe more than it satisfies, but it checks off a lot of boxes when it comes to uncovering the moments of comfort and got-away-with-it optimism hidden in an otherwise rough day. One thing we all learned during 2020’s pandemic adapt-a-thon was how to bring our own flavor to every challenge.

Assembling your own can be an entertaining exercise in miniature that’ll check off all those satisfying boxes. You have complete control over the ingredients, so you can replace the ham with Lebanon bologna and the American cheese with Swiss, layering it all on the pretzel crackers or woven wheat squares you likely won’t find in a kit. Experiment with thinly sliced cucumbers or zucchini — or both — as summer’s garden wealth starts rolling in.