No-Cook Cooking: Crackers' utility surpassed only by their versatility

Last week, we dove into the delectable world of open-faced sandwiches. This week, we’re taking it down a notch or two — as in miniaturizing.
If your children have asked you for Lunchables kits for their lunchboxes or after-school snacks, they get it. They understand the appeal of crackers and scaled-to-fit meats and cheeses as a microcosm of munchies, and of the tiny, organized packaging that can smooth out a rough school day with a sense that all is right with the world.
The meal kit in miniature may soothe more than it satisfies, but it checks off a lot of boxes when it comes to uncovering the moments of comfort and got-away-with-it optimism hidden in an otherwise rough day. One thing we all learned during 2020’s pandemic adapt-a-thon was how to bring our own flavor to every challenge.
Assembling your own can be an entertaining exercise in miniature that’ll check off all those satisfying boxes. You have complete control over the ingredients, so you can replace the ham with Lebanon bologna and the American cheese with Swiss, layering it all on the pretzel crackers or woven wheat squares you likely won’t find in a kit. Experiment with thinly sliced cucumbers or zucchini — or both — as summer’s garden wealth starts rolling in.
Another advantage to working in miniature is being able to use up the last of that delectable tuna, egg salad or pimento cheese when there simply isn’t enough left for a satisfying sandwich.
You can follow up your deli-style stacks with crackers topped with your favorite chocolate hazelnut spread and sliced bananas, or with dollops of peanut butter and translucent apple jelly. And don’t forget the granddaddy of all cracker-based sweet stacks during s’mores season — which is whenever you and your friends feel like gathering around a campfire, grill or fire pit.
Whether you’re planning a snack or an appetizer, crackers deserve their spot on the all-star team of the No-Cook Cooking cook’s secret weapons. Piling scrumptious stuff on top of them is merely scratching the crispy surface.
Not only are multiple kinds of crackers plentiful on grocery store shelves these days, but quite a few are on sale at the moment, giving you the excuse you need to tuck a few spares in your cart for your pandemic pantry. Check your Sunday papers each week for coupons and use your favorite stores’ discount cards to pump up the price breaks.
You can be confident that crackers won’t go to waste, because you can put saltines, buttery rounds and other varieties to work in every meal. And when cooler weather returns, you may find yourself sprinkling animal-shaped cheese crackers over a steaming bowl of tomato soup.
Generations ago, thrifty home cooks used crushed crackers to stretch ground beef into enough meatloaf to feed the family. Meatloaf recipes use all kinds of fillers, from seasoned bread crumbs to rolled oats to my father’s go-to stuffing mix, and crackers make the list for their fine texture and subtle flavors. Those qualities also make crackers a prime ingredient in some meatball recipes.
Whenever you’re at yard sales, flea markets or used bookstores this summer, keep an eye out for small-print-run cookbooks released by churches, clubs and civic groups, because they offer insights into how people fed their families and filled groaning potluck tables during recessions, wars and tough times of all sorts. Once you start seeking out these recipes, you’ll gain a deeper appreciation for the recipe developers’ resourcefulness when the dinner hour was approaching but the bread was too stale to serve.
Midcentury cooks used crushed crackers in everything from piecrusts to cookie bars. It’s easy to take today’s grocery shopping ease for granted, especially when we lift a finger only to order on an app and then watch someone else load bags into the trunk from the rearview mirror. But the series of empty-shelf shockers we endured in 2020 serves as a reminder that resourcefulness and flexibility never truly go out of style. And whenever I read vintage recipes that call for crackers and I picture a cook methodically crushing a sleeve of crackers to powder, I can’t help wondering if some of those recipes were reserved for the nights when the cook had one nerve left and someone was stomping on it.
Watch the salt levels in any recipe that call for crushed crackers, though, whether vintage or modern. If you aren’t careful, those appetizing-looking meatballs can morph from umami bombs to salt licks.