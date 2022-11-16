No bond for UVa murder suspect in first court appearance since shooting

VIEW: Ongoing coverage of the UVa shooting
UVa's Tony Elliott remembers 3 players in first comments since the shooting
Head football Coach Tony Elliott and Virginia Cavaliers athletic director Carla Williams addressed the public on Tuesday afternoon for the first time since the shooting deaths of three University of Virginia students and football players, with Elliott recalling the gentleness of Lavel Davis, the humor of D’Sean Perry and the happiness of Devin Chandler.
“Lavel, I’ve known him for a long time. I recruited him to start his freshman year,” Elliott said. “Big smile, lights up the room. Most people would say it’s because he’s the tallest guy in the room, but I say it’s just his presence. He’s got a gentleness about him, but he’s passionate about what he believes in.”
“D’Sean was very, very, very artistic. He could draw. He could shape pots with clay. He loved music. Very, very cultured, a well-rounded artist, a great teammate,” Elliott said. “He had a sense of humor that was one of a kind.”
“Devin was just what you wanted in a young person that’s at this level, but he was just a big kid,” Elliott said. “He smiled all the time, loved to dance, loved some competition. One thing I remember is he always brought a smile to my face because he was just so happy with where he was and comfortable in his own skin.”
Elliott and Williams also took the opportunity to update the community and press corps, packed into the press briefing room at John Paul Jones arena, on how the football team is moving through the grief and shock of losing three cherished teammates to a gunman Sunday night.
“You have a football team that is grieving, that is hurt, but they’re also very self-aware that the situation is bigger than football,” Elliott said. “They understand that football has an opportunity to show its beauty. They understand that this institution and this community has an opportunity to show its beauty through this tragedy.”
Devin Chandler, a second-year from Virginia Beach; Lavel Davis Jr., a third-year student from Ridgeville, South Carolina; and D’Sean Perry, a fourth-year student from Miami, Florida died Sunday night after being shot on a bus after a field trip to Washington, D.C.
Teammate Michael Hollins and UVa student Marlee Morgan also were injured during the attack. One of the survivors was discharged on Tuesday while the other remains in serious condition, said UVa Health public information officer Eric Swensen. Health privacy laws prevent the disclosure of which survivor was discharged.
A lawyer serving as spokesman for the Hollins family, Joe Gipson, said Tuesday that Hollins is still hospitalized but made it through a successful second surgery Tuesday. Also, Hollins has come off of the ventilator that had been providing oxygen to him, Gipson said.
UVa student and ex-football player Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr. is charged in the killing the three and the injuring of Hollins and Morgan. He allegedly shot them on a bus that was returning from a field trip on Sunday night.
University police have said that Jones was mentioned in a hazing report this past September, but Williams said she has no knowledge of a hazing incident taking place among UVa football players.
Elliott said the most common questions among players on the team have been about the well-being of the victims’ families and the right time to interact with them to offer their condolences. Players have also been asking about the future of the season, which Elliott said is yet to be determined.
Elliott has been encouraging team members to lean on one another and cope with the tragic loss of their teammates together.
“We immediately got the team together and just started the process of grieving together and fellowshipping and trying to make sure that nobody was isolated and that everybody was together,” Elliott said. “We pulled all the resources that we could from a counseling standpoint to give these young men the support we need.”
“The first meeting was really, really tough.”
Williams said that the athletic department regularly has three in-house psychologists in addition to a lead sports psychologist for all student athletes to speak with at any time. Williams said the university provided additional counselors to serve the students during the first group meeting since Sunday.
The team is having an easier time turning their pain into celebration of the lives of their fallen friends and teammates as each day passes, Elliott said.
Davis was a wide receiver; Perry a linebacker and defensive end; and Chandler a wide receiver. Hollins is a running back.
UVa shooting victim Mike Hollins made it safely out of surgery
University of Virginia running back Mike Hollins has made it safely through a second surgery after he was shot as he and several classmates returned from a field trip Sunday night.
“He is up, he is aware, and the prognosis is positive,” said Joe Gipson, chief operating officer at Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys. Gordon McKernan is acting as the Hollins family’s spokesperson. Hollins's mother, Brenda, works for the firm.
Hollins was no longer on a ventilator, Gipson said, and was doing as well as could be expected after the injuries he suffered.
Hollins apparently was shot in the back, but the bullet "missed most major organs," said Gipson. But it did hit a kidney, Gipson said. The surgeries were to repair damage from that, he said.
Gunshot wounds to the abdomen have a high fatality rate, according to a National Institutes of Health's Library of Medicine, in part because of the likelihood that internal organs may be damaged. Often, the intestines or liver are hit by the bullet, causing extreme blood loss in addition to trauma to the organ. Victims can die from infection or loss of blood, according to the site. In addition, infection from the wound can turn septic, which often results in death.
Bullets can often leave fragments behind. According to the site, initial surgeries after a gunshot wound to the abdomen are emergency procedures to repair the wound and to keep the patient from bleeding out. A second surgery to remove small pieces of metal from a bullet is often necessary.
In Hollins's case, "they knew there would be a second surgery Sunday night," Gipson said, so Tuesday's surgery was not a surprise.
Gipson did not know whether Hollins was aware of his teammates’ deaths.
Hollins was one of two people who survived Sunday night’s mass shooting. One of the surviving victims was going to be discharged Tuesday. The other was in “serious condition,” UVA Health public information officer Eric Swensen said. Health privacy laws prevent the sharing of private medical information.
Virginia women's basketball team will wear tributes on their warmup shirts to honor Davis, Chandler and Perry
The message to her players was this: “I just wanted to be there for them and let them know that they were loved and not alone during this trying time,” Virginia women’s basketball coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said in a statement to The Daily Progress on Tuesday.
She and her team flew to Chicago at the same time UVa athletic director Carla Williams and football coach Tony Elliott were addressing the media in Charlottesville during a somber press conference about the tragic killings of football players Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry.
On Wednesday, Agugua-Hamilton’s squad will be the first Cavaliers’ athletic team to compete in the aftermath of this past Sunday’s shooting on Grounds.
The Hoos (3-0) will face Loyola-Chicago (1-1) at Gentile Arena for a 7 p.m. tipoff.
“We have several players that were very close to those three young men,” Agugua-Hamilton said. “But even the ones that were not, are still dealing with the trauma lingering from the senseless act of violence against some of their peers. We talked about the game as a group, and the consensus was that they wanted to compete for Lavel, Devin and D’Sean, because that was the best way we could honor them!”
When the Cavaliers take the floor, they’ll wear tributes on the sleeve of their warmup shirts to honor Davis, Chandler and Perry. The tribute will feature numbers 1, 15 and 41 — the numbers Davis, Chandler and Perry wore, respectively — and will read “UVA Strong.”
Those warmup shirts will be worn throughout the rest of the season, too.
UVa is off to an excellent start in Agugua-Hamilton’s first season at the helm. The Hoos have rattled off three straight wins — over George Washington, UMBC and in ACC action against Wake Forest — to begin the year while outscoring those opponents by an average margin of 33 points per game.
In the Cavaliers’ win over the Demon Deacons this past Sunday, they got double-figure scoring marks from forwards Camryn Taylor and Sam Brunelle for the third consecutive contest.
Only hours after that win, Perry, Chandler and Davis were shot and killed.
UVa students participate in a vigil in response to shootings that happened on campus the night before in Charlottesville on Monday.
"I'm not sure if I have the right words yet": UVa students react to Sunday night shooting
At a Monday evening vigil, students at the University of Virginia made their first attempt at healing the heartbreak left by the loss of three peers who were murdered on Sunday night.
University student and ex-football player Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr., 22, is suspected of killing Devin Chandler, a second-year student from Virginia Beach; Lavel Davis Jr., a third-year student from Ridgeville, South Carolina; and D’Sean Perry, a fourth-year student from Miami, Florida.
Students held onto each other as they sat on the grass in front of Old Cabell Hall on UVa grounds. In the silence, mourners sniffled and sobbed. One student stepped off to the side to hyperventilate and cry on her own while another took a step away from the crowd to vomit in the grass.
Football players from the UVa Cavaliers and their loved ones stood at the top of the steps looking out at the sea of electric tealight candles and cell phone flashlights.
Earlier that afternoon, University of Virginia students had ventured out for the first time after shelter-in-place directives had been listed. Some were so overwhelmed that they could not talk about the deaths.
In addition to the grief many experienced, many also had experienced fear and anxiety knowing that an active shooter was among them, somewhere.
“I’m not sure if I have the right words yet,” said Lisa Kapelnik, a second-year student from Oakland, Calif. said on Monday afternoon. “It’s numbing. It’s extremely shocking. You see this and you don’t think it’s possible it could happen here.”
“I just feel really sad today,” Kameron, a second-year student at UVa said through tears. “I live in Lambeth and we heard the gunshots from my room.”
About a dozen members of the football team shared tear-filled long embraces and walked with their heads down as they left McCue Center Monday around noon. When asked if they would like to speak about their deceased teammates to memorialize them, each declined—with one member stating that he was not ready to talk.
Other students talked about the fear they felt wondering if the attacker might find them.
“I was thinking about the way the suspect was going to go, if he was going to pass by my window,” said Yi Lin, a postdoctoral fellow at UVa. She was alone in her apartment all night.
Lin’s roommate was studying in the library when university police asked students to shelter in place. Her roommate had been stuck there for about 12 hours, Lin said, and was cold and scared when she returned a little before noon.
The shelter-in-place order had students spending the night in academic buildings, the campus gym and dorm bathrooms.
“It was sort of difficult to figure out whether the danger was continued after the shooting had occurred,” said third-year student Lewis Kothman.
American studies professor Jack Hamilton remembered Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis, Jr., whom he taught, in a series of tweets.
Chandler “was an unbelievably nice person, always a huge smile, really gregarious and funny. [O]ne of those people who’s just impossible not to like. [I]t is so sad and enraging that he is gone,” Hamilton wrote.
Hamilton described Davis, Jr. as quieter than Chandler, but just as kind.
“[O]ne thing that struck me about [La]vel was how much his classmates liked him and vice versa. [I]n my experience star athletes often tend to hang out with other athletes (understandable, given the time commitment) but [La]vel seemed to go out of his way to make friends with non-athletes,” Hamilton wrote.
Mercedes Herrero and her son Javy biked to the garage where the three students were killed. Herrero fought back tears as she placed a letter that her son had written to the students, apologizing on behalf of the man who killed them. She also placed a bouquet of flowers on top of others that had been placed there.
“I just had to do something,” she said. “It reminds me again of the summer of hate, a brutal occurrence in my hometown, of three beautiful men, with those gorgeous smiles. Someone said ‘what a world,’ and I said ‘what a country.’ These kinds of gun deaths don’t happen in other countries.”
There have now been six homicides in Charlottesville and Albemarle County in the last two months. Acting field operations chief for the Charlottesville Police Department Tony Newberry told The Daily Progress in October he estimated there had been more than 160 cases of shots fired between April and October.
“The fact that there’s an alert system in place for an active shooter is just terrifying in and of itself,” said Christian Carlson, a first-year Ph.D. student who was in his dorm on-grounds when he received the shelter-in-place text message alert from UPD. “It’s the reality of the country we live in right now.”
“The mood on grounds is tangibly different,” Carlson said. “It’s a Monday—we’re supposed to have people going to class reluctantly. The school vibe that makes you want to go to class is just gone today.”
“It’s a weird vibe on grounds today,” Sarah, a fourth-year student said. “We definitely wouldn’t have come out for a walk if [the suspect] hadn’t been caught.”
“I’m hanging in there,” another fourth-year student said as he shook his head while sitting on the Rotunda steps.
Student leaders including UVa Student Council president Cecelia Cain met with Vice President Dean of Students Robyn Hadley for a conversation about moving forward around 1 p.m. on Monday.
In an Instagram post, Student Council let followers know that students could meet in the Newcomb Hall Ballroom, Gibbons House and the 1515 student center on the Corner to speak with counselors from UVa’s counseling and psychological services department.
Per an email from UVa President Jim Ryan, UVa will not hold classes or formal academic activities on Tuesday, November 15.
“We have also asked deans and, through them, the faculty to be as flexible as possible with respect to students, assignments, and attendance. We are also working with students to plan a university-wide vigil. More details will be forthcoming,” Ryan said in the email.
Iron Will Gym, located in the Pantops Shopping Center, is offering UVa students a free day pass while the campus gym is closed.
Sunday night’s mass shooting was not the only violent crime the area saw over the weekend. On Saturday, Charlottesville police responded to a call of shots fired on the 800 block of Hardy Drive. The shooting reportedly left a juvenile with multiple gunshot wounds.
Virginia football team feeling 'devastation and heartache' following shooting deaths of three players
The void is one Virginia’s football program will never be able to fill.
Sunday’s shooting on Grounds that resulted in the tragic deaths of Cavaliers wide receivers Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler as well as linebacker and defensive end D’Sean Perry has left the Hoos empty.
“I cannot find the words to express the devastation and heartache that our team is feeling today,” first-year UVa coach Tony Elliott said in a statement late Monday afternoon.
“These were incredible young men with huge aspirations and extremely bright futures,” Elliott said.
Perry, a fourth-year junior, played multiple positions on defense and could bounce between one and the other on short notice. Davis, the 6-foot-7 outstanding pass-catcher, had worked back from last season’s injury to contribute this year and scored touchdowns against Richmond and Syracuse this fall. Chandler was in his first season with the team after transferring from Wisconsin.
“Our hearts ache for their families, their classmates and their friends,” Elliott said. “These precious young men were called away too soon. We are all fortunate to have them be a part of our lives. They touched us, inspired us and worked incredibly hard as representatives of our program, university and community. Rest in peace, young men.”
Virginia athletic director Carla Williams said in a statement: “As a mother of three children, I ache for the parents and family members. We lost three talented and bright young men. We will never see what their impact on the world would have been, but we will never forget their impact on us. I miss Lavel, D’Sean and Devin. I pray for peace, comfort and hope for their parents and loved ones. For their teammates, coaches and friends, I pray for strength and a peace that surpasses all understanding.”
UPDATE: GoFundMe fundraisers started for University of Virginia shooting victims
Several fundraisers for the victims of Sunday night's shooting at the University of Virginia have been verified by the crowdfunding platform GoFundMe.
Heather Mitchell organized a fundraiser for Lavel Davis Jr.'s funeral and memorial on Monday on behalf of Davis Jr.'s family. Shelly Crais's fundraiser for Devin Chandler opened Tuesday morning. The two fundraisers for D'Sean Perry's memorial include one by Bradley Smith which opened late on Monday and another by Matteo Uccelli, which was started on Tuesday morning.
Football players Davis Jr., Chandler and Perry were killed Sunday night after returning from a class field trip to see a play in Washington, D.C. Davis Jr. died at the University of Virginia Medical Center. Two other students were injured, among them Mike Hollins. Hollins was in critical condition Monday morning and went in for a second surgery Tuesday morning, according to tweets from his mother. The second student has not yet been identified.
Madeline Perdue, a spokesperson for the online crowdfunding platform, confirmed that both fundraisers had been verified to ensure donations would go to each victim's families.
Heather Mitchell, who identified herself as a friend of the family, started Davis Jr.'s fundraiser.
“He was a rising star (both on and off the field) and the world was seeing what we all had known for a long time, that he was a talented one-of-a-kind kid,” Mitchell wrote of Davis.
As of 12 p.m. Tuesday, Davis's fundraiser has received more than $76,000 from about 1,400 people.
“On behalf of the McFadden family, sending prayers and condolences,” a commenter using the name Sadena McFadden wrote on Davis Jr.'s fundraiser.
“Praying for [your] family Fallom. May Jesus continue to hold you closely,” wrote DeDe Ethridge on Davis Jr.'s GoFundMe page.
Chandler's fundraiser has raised $1,750 of its $30,000 goal as of 12 p.m. Tuesday. It has received donations from 52 people.
"My deepest condolences at this most difficult time. My son Henry Duke is Devin’s teammate and friend. Please know you and your family are in our thoughts and prayers," a user named Rebecca Dockum wrote.
"Thinking of your family. We send our condolences from the UT Knoxville community," Stacey Cermak wrote.
This story will continue to be updated as more fundraisers for victims and their families are verified.
This story was updated at 12:39 p.m. on Nov. 15. The original story was published at 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 14, 2022.
UVa shooting suspect in custody, confirmed during press conference
The suspect in a shooting that killed three University of Virginia football players while injuring two other students at the University of Virginia is in custody after a more than 12-hour manhunt Monday morning.
The suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr., was apprehended in Henrico County. Jones is a UVa student. And while many mass shootings appear to be random events on people the shooters do not know, the shootings Sunday night were different because Jones knew at least some of the men he shot.
Jones, who was once on the football team roster, is suspected of killing Devin Chandler, a second-year student from Virginia Beach; Lavel Davis Jr., a third-year student from Ridgeville, South Carolina; and D’Sean Perry, a fourth-year student from Miami, Florida.
Two other students, whose names are not being made public at this time to protect their privacy, were wounded and are being treated for injuries at the UVa Medical Center, UVa President Jim Ryan confirmed. One injured victim is in good condition, and the other is in critical condition, said Ryan, who visited the student in good condition early Monday morning.
Jones is currently facing charges for three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of using a handgun in the commission of a felony.
Jones caught the attention of the UVa Police Department Threat Assessment team earlier this year when his name appeared in a hazing investigation, according to UVa Police chief Tim Longo. During the investigation, police found that Jones had been charged with having a concealed weapon in February, 2021. According to Longo, the hazing investigation was closed because witnesses would not cooperate.
In high school in Richmond, Jones was an honor student, president of the Key Club and member of the National Honor Society. He was on the roster of the University of Virginia football team in 2018.
UVa Vice President and Chief Student Affairs Officer Robyn Hadley confirmed that earlier this fall, Student Affairs told UVa police that Jones told someone unaffiliated with the university that he had a gun. Jones’ roommate told police that he had never actually seen the gun, according to Longo.
On Sunday around 10:30 p.m. UVa police responded to a call of shots fired coming from the Culbreth Garage area, Longo said, very near the practice field for the UVa marching band and two fraternity houses.
University police sent its first digital alert about the shooting to UVa Alerts subscribers at 10:56 p.m. on Sunday, notifying them that a shooter who had opened fire in or near the garage had not been apprehended. One of the alerts warned people not to approach the shooter if they saw him, as he was considered armed and dangerous.
The shootings happened on a charter bus full of UVa students returning from a field trip to see a play at a theater in Washington, D.C. on Sunday. University officials have not confirmed whether Jones was in the class.
The digital alert also marked the beginning of the shelter-in-place order that began on Sunday night and ended at 10:33 a.m. on Monday. Chief Longo said that more than 3,500 students took shelter off of UVa grounds until the order was lifted.
Police have not yet determined a motive for the attack.
Virginia football player D'Sean Perry, who was killed in Sunday night shooting, was an exemplary teammate
He was a do-it-all defender for the Cavaliers.
Wherever Virginia’s coaching staff needed D’Sean Perry to play is where he’d take the field.
That’s the kind of teammate Perry was.
D’Sean Perry, a linebacker and defensive end, was one of the victims killed in Sunday night’s shooting at UVa, his father Sean Perry confirmed to The Daily Progress on Monday morning.
D’Sean Perry was 22.
He played in this past Saturday’s game for the Cavaliers, tallying a pair of tackles in their loss to Pittsburgh.
“I’m just trying to help the team win,” Perry said earlier this fall about his ever-evolving role for UVa.
In the days leading up to the Cavaliers’ September game against Old Dominion, Perry was asked by his coaches to move from linebacker to defensive end due to a few absences on the defensive line.
Perry adjusted admirably, and always with a smile, for the Cavaliers. He racked up four tackles and a tackle for loss in the game, and he always played on special teams, too.
Those around him appreciated the fourth-year junior’s commitment to the team.
“What a great job he did starting on Tuesday [before the Old Dominion game] of picking up that [defensive end] spot,” UVa defensive coordinator John Rudzinski said that week.
Perry is survived by his father, Sean, and his mother, Happy Perry.
The shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night and “resulted in three fatalities; two additional victims were injured and are receiving medical care,” president Jim Ryan said in a letter to the University posted on social media.
The suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., is in custody.
Devin Chandler kept his commitment to Virginia even after Bronco Mendenhall's departure
Devin Chandler had every reason to back off of or bolt from his then-recent pledge to Virginia.
There was still enough time to change his mind, too, especially considering the circumstance.
“I knew I had other options, but this was still a great opportunity,” Chandler, one of three members of the UVa football team killed in Sunday night’s shooting on Grounds, said after a training camp practice this past August.
The Wisconsin transfer had committed in December to join the Cavaliers on the heels of a visit from former coach Bronco Mendenhall.
What Chandler said he never anticipated was Mendenhall’s decision to step down from his post a few days later.
“Coach Mendenhall actually came up to Wisconsin and met me in my apartment,” Chandler said, “and three or four days later, he was gone from his job.
“It was a real curveball.”
But it wasn’t enough for Chandler, who nearly decided to attend UVa out of William Amos Hough High School in North Carolina, to opt against UVa again.
He badly wanted to be a member of the Hoos this time around, and had developed a relationship so tight with Cavaliers assistant coach Marques Hagans that he didn’t want to disappoint Hagans.
“Coach Hagans had called me that same day [that Mendenhall left] and he told me to trust him,” Chandler said, “and that he’d explain the whole situation and everything that was going on during those couple of days.
“And Coach Hagans has been someone that has always kept his word,” Chandler said, “so I trusted him and trusted the process and now we have another great coach with Coach [Tony] Elliott, who I think is going to help take this program take the next step.”
That’s the kind of attitude Chandler maintained while with the Cavaliers, too. He was just so happy and thrilled to be part of the UVa program.
He said then in August that he would’ve loved to contribute as a kick returner and punt returner, and thought in future years that his speed could help create big plays down the field for their offense.
The coming seasons should’ve been his time to impact the team.
While with Wisconsin, Chandler had a 59-yard kickoff return for the Badgers in their 2020 Duke’s Mayo Bowl appearance against Wake Forest. He registered four returns for 85 yards in 2021.
“I was shocked and saddened to hear of Devin’s passing,” Wisconsin coach Jim Leonhard said in a statement. “He had a lasting impact on his teammates, even after he left UW, which is a testament to the type of person he was. His personality was infectious and he was a joy to be around.
“Our team is hurting for him and his family,” Leonhard said. “I want to personally extend my condolences to his family and the Virginia football family.”
Chandler would’ve been eligible to claim a redshirt this year, having not appeared in any games, and he would have had three years left with the Hoos to take the field for the team he was so determined to stick with when he did not have to.
Humble and hard working, Virginia wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr. was striving for greatness
This is continuing coverage of a shooting that left three dead at the University of Virginia. Read more here.
CHARLOTTESVILLE – Lavel Davis Jr. specialized in big plays.
When he broke onto the college football scene as a freshman in 2020, he ranked second in the nation by averaging 25.8 yards per catch. The 6-foot-7 South Carolina native was a big, flashy star in the making.
Off the field, Davis was quieter, far more understated than his on-field persona.
“Splash guys? Big play guys? He was the exact opposite,” said Davis’s high school coach, Woodland’s Eddie Ford said Monday night. “He was humble. He was the type of kid who let the way he played speak for him. He made a tremendous amount of plays for us, but he was not a braggadocios kid, not by no means. He was extremely humble.”
Davis was one of three UVa football players shot and killed Sunday night aboard a charter bus after returning to campus from a class trip to Washington, D.C.
Davis’s teammates, fellow wide receiver Devin Chandler and linebacker D’Sean Perry, died at the scene, their bodies found aboard the charter bus by university police. Davis was transported to the university medical center before dying.
Two other players – their identities have not been released – were injured, with one in critical condition.
“Saddening, saddening news this morning,” tweeted Davis’s cousin, Newberry College assistant football coach Sean Lampkin. “God took one of his most kind, humble, loving soldiers off of the battlefield last night. Please pray for my family as we are devastated by the passing of my cousin Lavel Davis Jr.
"Love and already miss you, kid.”
Davis’s father, Lavel Davis Sr. in a Facebook post, wrote simply, “Lord please help me.”
Virginia canceled its schedule basketball game against Northern Iowa on Monday night. It’s unclear if the football team will still play its home game Saturday against Coastal Carolina.
Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell spoke about the tragic shootings during a call with media members on Monday, and recalled his experience recruiting Davis.
“He was on campus here, and I was an assistant then,” said Chadwell. “I remember him vividly. That was actually my recruiting area, and so I know he was a fantastic player, but he was an exceptional, exceptional young man and you knew he was destined for some great things. Just heartbroken for him and the family there and all of the Woodland community because I know what he meant to them and I know every spring he’d come back and talk to their team and I know they’re hurting right now.”
Davis, a Dorchester, S.C. native, enjoyed a breakout freshman year for UVa, catching 20 passes for 515 yards and five touchdowns. His 25.8 yard-per-reception mark ranked second in the nation.
Still, he never lost that humility.
“After our first day of class this semester he made a point to come up and shake my hand and told me I should call him Vel,” tweeted one of his UVa professor’s, Jack Hamilton. “One thing that struck me about Vel was how much his classmates liked him and vice versa. In my experience star athletes often tend to hang out with other athletes (understandable, given the time commitment) but Vel seemed to go out of his way to make friends with non-athletes.”
A knee injury and subsequent surgery cost him the 2021 season.
Davis returned to the field this season, under new coach Tony Elliott, and made 16 catches for 372 yard and two scores, before missing the past two games with a concussion.
Beyond football, Davis volunteered with the school’s Groundskeepers, a group that advocates for social justice, in part, by bringing attention to aspects of the University’s past.
Ford said he was an avid fisherman, gamer and “loved to hoop,” suggesting Davis could have played college basketball if he chose to focus his talents on that sport.
“He really wanted to be great,” said Ford. “So, he was like a sponge at practice. Whatever you put into him, he absorbed it. Because he wanted to be the guy.”
That’s why Monday afternoon, with word of Davis’s death stunning Ford’s young players as they began preparations for a state semifinal playoff game, Ford started practice by talking about Davis.
“We talked about doing things the way Lavel would have wanted them done,” said Ford. “Just doing it the right way, going as hard as you can go. Because that’s what Lavel did. That’s what he represented.”
Recap: Coverage of fatal shooting of 3 University of Virginia football players
Linebacker, DE D'Sean Perry one of 3 killed in Sunday night shooting; shooter still at large
D' Sean Perry, 22, and a linebacker and defensive end for the University of Virginia football team, is one of three people who was shot dead at Culbreth Garage on UVa Central Grounds at the University of Virginia Sunday night, Perry's father Sean Perry confirmed Monday morning.
D' Sean Perry, who was 6'3" tall and weighed 230 pounds, made two tackles in Saturday's University of Virginia's game against Pittsburgh. Today, his parents, Sean and Happy Perry, are flying in from his hometown of Miami.
UVa President Jim Ryan said in an email to the community early Monday morning that three students had been killed in the Sunday night shooting. The names of the two other victims who were killed are not available at this time, nor are the names of the two victims who lived.
The shooter is still at large, and several law enforcement agencies are looking for him. He is considered armed and dangerous.
Classes are cancelled today, Ryan said in his letter.
"This is a message any leader hopes never to have to send, and I am devastated that this violence has visited the University of Virginia," Ryan wrote. "This is a traumatic incident for everyone in our community and we have cancelled classes for today (Monday, Nov. 14.)"
Earlier story was updated at 2:30 a.m. Nov. 14, 2022.
A University of Virginia spokeswoman just said that the shooting and investigation into it "is still a very much active situation" and that students should continue to shelter in place. The spokeswoman, Bethanie Glover, said she had no further information at this time.
Also, members of the Louisa County Sheriff's K-9 unit could be seen walking toward the Culbreth Garage, where less than four hours earlier a man opened fire at about 10:40 p.m. Sunday.
UVa police are searching for a man named Christopher Darnell Jones in connection with the shooting at the garage, which is off of Culbreth Road on Central Grounds.
The shooting sent students into a panic -- and many fearing for their lives -- as they ended an otherwise quiet weekend in Charlottesville. UVa President Jim Ryan tweeted that students should shelter in place.
There are no confirmed reports of injuries or deaths, but an anxious university community held its collective breath as it heard about multiple shots fired.
"I have homework to do but I literally cannot focus like what is happening right now," tweeted Zyahna Bryant, the UVa student who is best known for her efforts to rid Charlottesville of its Confederate statues when she was in high school in Charlottesville.
Jones, from Petersburg, had been on the University of Virginia football roster in 2018. According to a description of him in a UVa football guidebook at virginiasports.com, Jones had been an academic as well as an athletic standout at Varina High School in Petersburg. According to the guidebook, Jones was a member of the National Honor Society, president of the Key Club and student of the year in his freshman and sophomore years at Varina High School in Petersburg.
UVa police are warning people to not approach Jones if they see him but instead to call 911.
Also, UVa police issued advisories to run, hide and fight. They consider the suspect to be armed and dangerous, they said.
The garage where the shootings occurred is behind the spot where the UVa marching band practices, where the sounds of Broadway show tunes could be heard last week as the band practiced for its next half-time show. Students and townspeople enjoy riding past the scene on autumn evenings, where recently the band was practicing the theme song from "Ghost Busters" for UVa's Halloween weekend matchup against Miami.
There was no merriment in the area Sunday night.
Student body president Cecelia Cain said she was inside about 11:30 p.m. and listening to a police scanner. She said she and others are "pretty freaked out."
The same was true for others across Grounds.
"They have us locked down right now. I haven't been able to go anywhere," said Eva Surovell, editor of the Cavalier Daily.
Police have said the suspect was wearing a burgundy jacket, blue jeans and red shoes.
The shooter reportedly fired several shots about 10:40 p.m. The weekend had been quiet as the UVa Cavaliers played Pittsburgh. Saturday afternoon, with the temperature reaching 71, had brought students out in shirt sleeves at the Corner, some riding on scooters and others walking in groups or gathering outdoors to eat and drink. One group of students sold doughnuts and coffee to raise money to help unhoused people in Charlottesville. Others milled around downtown and several hiked or ran on the Saunders-Monticello trail on the outskirts of town.
But as the temperatures fell throughout Sunday into the upper 30s Sunday night, students had exchanged the short sleeves of Saturday afternoon for jackets on Sunday night.
The university has asked family and friends with questions to call the emergency hotline at 877-685-4836.
Charlottesville has experienced several shootings within the past two months, but so far none have occurred on UVa Grounds. In September, a Charlottesville man was shot dead as he left a downtown club in the early morning hours of Sept. 17.
Additionally, three teens were shot at Mallside Forest Apartments on Sept. 22; two men were shot on Anderson Street on Sept. 28; and two teens were shot near the Downtown Mall on Oct. 15 at about 5:15 p.m.
A man was shot and killed Sunday, Oct. 23 as he attempted to run for his life out of a crowded Downtown Mall bar around 1 a.m. on Sunday, October 23.
In addition, the UVa community experienced a hate crime at the beginning of fall semester, setting many on edge. A man placed a noose on the statue of Homer on Sept. 7. On Oct. 25, someone tore down a welcome banner from the Rohr Chabad House, considered by many Jewish students to be a home away from home.
Sports reporter Greg Madia contributed to this article. This article will continue to be updated.
Third UVa shooting fatality identified as Devin Chandler; all three are football players
The third victim killed in Sunday night’s shooting at the University of Virginia was Cavaliers wide receiver Devin Chandler, UVa president Jim Ryan confirmed Monday morning during a news conference at the school.
The Wisconsin State Journal reported Wisconsin football canceled its regularly-scheduled media availability due to Chandler being killed in the shooting at UVa. Chandler was in his first season with the Hoos after transferring from Wisconsin this past offseason.
All three killed victims were members of the Virginia football team.
Linebacker and defensive end D’Sean Perry as well as wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr. were also identified as victims killed, and Ryan confirmed both of those deaths as well. Perry’s father, Sean, told The Daily Progress early Monday morning that his son was one of the victims and Davis’ cousin, Sean Lampkin, on social media identified that Davis was one of the victims.
Chandler had not played in any games this fall for the Cavaliers, but had a bright future in the sport. For the Badgers last season, Chandler returned four kicks for 85 yards and the year before, he had a 59-yard kickoff return in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.
The Huntersville, N.C. native had considered attending UVa out of high school, but opted for Wisconsin instead, so his decision to transfer to UVa was an easy, he said earlier this year. He committed when former coach Bronco Mendenhall was still in charge, and decided to stick to his commitment after current coach Tony Elliott’s hiring in December.
Virginia-Northern Iowa men's basketball game canceled following fatal shooting
The Virginia men’s basketball team won’t play its game against Northern Iowa on Monday night, the school announced on Monday.
The school had asked its students to shelter in place through mid-morning on Monday before that shelter in place was lifted around 11 a.m., following late Sunday night’s shooting on campus that resulted in three killed and two wounded.
Football players D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler were identified as the three victims killed. The suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones, is in custody.
The basketball team was previously scheduled to host the Panthers at 8 p.m. The Cavaliers are 2-0 and are scheduled to resume play on Friday in Las Vegas in the Continental Tire Main Event against Baylor at 7 p.m.
Tony Elliott, members of Virginia football program leaning on each other as they grieve
Those drops spritzing from Charlottesville’s overcast sky on Tuesday afternoon were probably from the three of them, knowing that their coaches, teammates and classmates couldn’t keep a dry eye as they grieved down here.
Outside the same Scott Stadium entrance gates that navy-and-orange clad spectators flock through on Saturdays in the fall, flowers of all colors and hand-written notes to Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler — the three Virginia football players killed in Sunday’s shooting on Grounds — were left.
The makeshift memorial was a safe haven for UVa’s community to pay its respects.
Friends who knew the three victims and fans who didn’t gathered and shared hugs. Even one of their football brethren had trekked the mile from the McCue Center, the Cavaliers’ team facility, to the stadium to see for himself how his teammates were honored.
In his navy team-issued sweatshirt, sweatpants and matching beanie, kicker Will Bettridge — also a high school teammate of Perry’s at Gulliver Prep in Miami — paced the length of the gates slowly as he wiped tears from his face and shook his head, still in disbelief.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Cavaliers met and shared the memories they’ll grip to forever of Davis, Perry and Chandler, UVa coach Tony Elliott said during a somber joint press conference later in the day with athletic director Carla Williams.
“Nothing can prepare you for this situation,” Elliott said, “and we just want to be there to support the guys.”
Said Williams: “It’s so shocking that you just want to love on our players, so that’s where we’ve spent our energies. That’s where we’ve spent our time.”
Elliott said the last few days have felt “like a nightmare” and that Tuesday started in the same fashion, but “ended a lot better” because of the hours the players and coaches within the program spent trading stories about Davis, Perry and Chandler.
Elliott knew Davis the longest dating back to when Elliott met the 6-foot-7 superstar pass-catcher as a budding prospect on the recruiting trail. Elliott was an assistant at Clemson then, and upon his hiring at UVa last December, Davis said he was thrilled to actually get the chance to play for the former Tigers offensive coordinator.
“Just to see him grow,” Elliott said about Davis, as Williams, seated to Elliott’s left, fought back tears with each word Elliott uttered.
“But big smile,” Elliott continued. “Lights up the room. Most people would say because he is the tallest guy in the room, but it’s just his presence. He has a gentleness about him, but he is passionate about what he believes in.
“So, a lot of the stories today were about the silly basketball arguments they would have and debates in the locker room. Everybody knew that they could get Lavel to kind of hunker down just by saying one thing, but the other thing that resonated is just how good of a teammate he was.”
Perry, according to Elliott, was a Renaissance Man of sorts. The fourth-year junior linebacker and defensive end on the football field, could draw, shape pots with clay, loved music and had a terrific sense of humor.
“He was probably the most interesting man on the team,” Elliott said, “if you had to kind of compare him to somebody. I’ve told him that, and I’ve told his teammates that because I value the skills and talents that he possesses beyond the game.”
Chandler, a transfer wide receiver from Wisconsin who was only in his first year with the Cavaliers, was ultra-competitive, Elliott said about how Chandler’s teammates remembered him.
“Loved to compete,” Elliott said as he started to smile through his reflection, “even though the guys revealed that [Chandler] wasn’t very good at video games when he thought he was. But, he loved to compete. And the thing I remember about him is he always brought a smile to my face because he just was happy with where he was.”
There was no decision on Tuesday afternoon regarding the status of Saturday’s game against Coastal Carolina, but as Elliott pointed out, it was still too early to discuss the schedule going forward. Williams said UVa’s athletic staff will, “use our best judgement” when it comes to the game.
Tuesday was about beginning the healing process and sticking together through it as a team. Williams said three in-house psychologists are available to players, too.
“I’ve had my moments where I’ve broken down and showed my emotions,” Elliott said, “and I’ve even had those moments in front of the team. I think it’s important that we all grieve. These are outstanding young men that we don’t understand why they’re gone so early.”
Teel: Words secondary, fellowship essential as UVa mourns fallen football players
The torrent of senseless death in our world can numb even the most compassionate among us. But then it strikes close to home, and we weep, rage and pray anew.
We ask myriad questions related to why and how, many of which won’t ever be answered.
We wonder when the madness will cease, but then pivot to the sobering truth that it probably won’t.
Many of us awakened Monday to news of a shooting Sunday night at the University of Virginia: Three victims died, two others were wounded, and the suspect, then still at-large, was a UVa student and former Cavaliers football player, Christopher Jones.
Within hours officials revealed that all those killed were current players: Lavel Davis, Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler. They did not identify the others wounded.
Jones, a graduate of Petersburg High, was apprehended in Henrico County and charged with three counts of second-degree murder.
All had traveled to Washington, D.C., via charter bus Sunday on a class trip, and the shooting occurred when the bus returned to a UVa parking garage.
Madness, indeed.
This is why we tremble when the phone buzzes unexpectedly, especially after hours. This is why we remind ourselves to hold our loved ones closer.
Life is that random, that fleeting.
The profiles that my colleagues Mike Barber and Greg Madia crafted about Davis, Perry and Chandler will touch your heart. As athletes, they were more renowned than most college students, but football was not their essence.
They were smart, curious, spiritual and fully engaged in the college experience.
“These were incredible young men with huge aspirations and extremely bright futures,” Virginia coach Tony Elliott said in a statement.
Perry was a studio art major whose Instagram profile referenced Philippians 4:6. “Don’t worry about anything; instead, pray about everything; tell God your needs and don’t forget to thank him for his answers.”
An honors student in high school and a transfer from the University of Wisconsin, Chandler also cited a Bible verse on his Instagram: Philippians 4:13. “For I can do everything God asks me to with the help of Christ, who gives me the strength and power.”
Davis was active in “The Groundskeepers,” a group orchestrated in 2020 by Virginia receivers coach Marques Hagans in the wake of racial violence in Charlottesville. His Twitter banner is a neon sign that, in cursive, simply reads: “Blessed.”
“My family had the privilege of knowing and loving these young men off of the football field," former Cavaliers assistant coach Jason Beck said on Twitter, "and as a coach, I had the opportunity to not only interact with them each day, but watch them develop into amazing student-athletes and members of the community."
“We lost three talented and bright young men,” Virginia athletic director Carla Williams said in a statement. “We will never see what their impact on the world would have been, but we will never forget their impact on us.”
As The Times-Dispatch’s Eric Kolenich’s reporting shows, the suspect’s past adds to our confusion and grief.
Jones overcame a troubled childhood to become an A student. He graduated fifth in his class at Petersburg, was elected president of the Key Club and earned a $2,500 scholarship in an annual program sponsored by the T-D and Richmond Sports Backers.
But he was also known to UVa’s threat assessment team after a third party reported in October that Jones might have a gun.
Again, so many questions, so few answers.
Now, family members, teammates and friends cling to memories. Those on the bus process the horror they witnessed.
No wonder the UVa community packed the Lawn on Monday night for a vigil that began in silence before the singing of “Amazing Grace.” Words were secondary. Fellowship was essential.
“I miss Lavel, D’Sean and Devin,” Williams’ statement closed. “I pray for peace, comfort and hope for their parents and loved ones. For their teammates, coaches and friends, I pray for strength and a peace that surpasses all understanding.”
Amen.
One of the three University of Virginia football players killed Sunday night was shot while he was sleeping, according to information at a bond hearing for the man charged with second-degree murder in killing the three men.
Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr., charged in the murders of the three athletes, was denied bond in his first court appearance Wednesday morning. Jones appeared via video chat Albemarle County Regional Jail, where he is being held in connection with the murders of UVa students and football players Lavel Davis, Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry on a bus returning from a field trip on Sunday night. Chandler was said to be sleeping at the time, Albemarle County Commonwealth Attorney James Hingeley said in the hearing.
Judge Andrew Sneathern of the General District Court denied bond for Jones, who is also suspected of inflicting injuries on university students Marlee Morgan and Michael Hollins. According to the public information officer at UVa Health, one of the survivors was discharged from the Medical Center on Tuesday while the other remained in serious condition.