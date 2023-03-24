The No. 8 Virginia baseball team opened its three-game series with Florida State on a high note Friday, walking off with a 3-2 win over the Seminoles at Disharoon Park.

One out away from suffering its first home loss of the season, the Cavaliers (20-2, 5-2 ACC) scored the tying run in the bottom of the ninth, then went on to win it in the 10th on a fielding error from the Seminoles (12-10, 3-4 ACC).

With two outs in the bottom of the ninth, freshman Harrison Didawick worked a seven-pitch walk to get the tying run on base. He advanced to third on a Griff O’Ferrall single and subsequent FSU fielding error, then scored the tying run on a wild pitch to send the game into extra innings.

That set the stage for pinch-hitter Chris Baker in the 10th. Baker hit a grounder up the middle that was mishandled by a Seminoles infielder, allowing Ethan Anderson to score the winning run from second base.

Virginia won its third straight series opener and remained unblemished at home with a 14-0 mark. The Cavaliers have won 15 consecutive games at Disharoon Park dating back to last season.

Friday's game began on a scary note for Virginia. Starting pitcher Nick Parker left the game in the top of the first inning after a line drive hit him in the head. He walked off the field under his own power.

Sophomore Chase Hungate took over and escaped a bases-loaded jam in the first inning. He went on to pitch five scoreless innings and matched his career-high with five strikeouts. The outing was only his fifth of the season and he came into the game with just 4.1 innings pitched on the year.

Florida State got a run across in that top half of the first inning on an RBI ground out by Ben Barrett, a run that was charged to Parker.

The Cavaliers tied the game in the sixth with an RBI single from Jake Gelof, who plated Ethan Anderson. The RBI was Gelof’s 32nd of the season.

Both teams had bases-loaded opportunities in the eighth inning but neither could not muster a run. UVa reliever Evan Blanco struck out the final batter of the eighth to escape the jam. In the bottom half, Casey Saucke grounded into an inning-ending double play with the bases loaded to leave the game tied headed to the ninth innning.

Florida State took advantage of a UVa fielding miscue in the top of the ninth that allowed Nander De Sedas to score the go-ahead run on a ground ball to third base before Virginia rallied in the ninth to force extra innings.

Reliever Jay Woolfolk, who also is taking part in spring practice with the Virginia football team, earned the win after pitching the final 1.2 innings in which he struck out three batters. The win was his second of the season.

Five different Cavaliers — O’Ferrall, Ethan O’Donnell, Kyle Teel, Casey Saucke and Henry Godbout each had two-hit outings. Teel extended his reached base streak to 22 games.

Game 2 of the best-of-three series is set for Saturday at 1 p.m. The Cavaliers will have right-hander Brian Edgington (4-0) on the mound. Florida State has not announced a starting pitcher.