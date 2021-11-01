Next leaders will be determined today
Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong continued his historic season on Saturday night against BYU. Whether he continues with that historic season is now in question.
After a courtroom altercation between members of the two families, Brandon Shifflett, 18, pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder in the December death of Sara Hammond, 21, of Charlottesville.
But it's unclear how accurate the data is, as local registrars are reporting different numbers of total ballots sent, and the company collecting the data already notes potential scanning issues with USPS.
The DMV is encouraging customers to conduct transactions online at dmvNOW.com until it reopens Dec. 6.
Imagery of violence and suffering punctuated plaintiffs’ opening statements Thursday as defendants in the Sines v. Kessler trial tried to dist…
With quarterback Brennan Armstrong injured and the defense reeling, the Virginia football team has big several issues to address during its bye week, writes Mike Barber.
"I mean, for us as a city, we're still just in the same position of needing to fill a lot of vacancies and instability in city government so we can execute our policy goals and long term goals,” councilor Michael Payne said of the new job for Boyles.
Game balls from Virginia 66-49 loss to BYU.
"I wanted to lay down, but I knew if I laid down I might fall asleep and if I fell asleep I might not wake up,” said Natalie Romero, who suffered a broken skull when James Fields drove his car into the crowd on Aug. 12, 2017. Romero and Devin Willis, UVa students at the time of the rallies, described their experiences and injuries Friday.
The first phase of the so-called reconfiguration project — estimated to cost $75 million — will upgrade Buford Middle School and eliminate a school-to-school transition in Charlottesville. Here's why parents and students think that's important.