NewsVu Overview

Now you can have it all.

Our website gives subscribers access to videos, photo galleries and more while our print edition provides the portability and ease of use that made traditional newspapers a hit for more than two centuries.

Now, The Daily Progress offers a bridge between the formats.

NewsVu is technology that gives print readers access to website content with the point of smartphone camera at a square object with squiggly smudges inside it.

Known as a QR code, that odd looking object will take a reader to content associated with the story to which it is attached. It could be video. It could be a gallery of photographs. It could be a related story or even all of the above.

QR codes, of course, are nothing new. They are often used in museums to provide additional information on displays and even in restaurants in place of traditional menus. They are a kissing cousin to the bar codes scanned at checkout lines.

For The Daily Progress, QR codes will help bring additional information to our readers by bridging the gap between old and new. It’s a bridge we hope you will cross when you get to it.

Go ahead. Give it a try. Point your smartphone camera at the QR code, then tap the link to see a video taken at the Journeys Camp.