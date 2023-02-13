A shooting late Sunday night in the parking lot of the Red Crab restaurant off U.S. 29 just north of Charlottesville left one woman injured and a suspect at large, according to police.

The Albemarle County Police Department told The Daily Progress on Monday that officers responded to reports of shots fired outside Red Crab at the 29th Place shopping center around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, police said they learned a woman who had been struck by gunfire had been transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center.

She was still being treated for her injuries as of Monday, according to police.

A police spokeswoman said that no arrests have been made and that an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information on the incident is encouraged to contact Detective Garrett Moore at (434) 296-5807 or the CrimeStoppers tip line at (434) 977-4000. CrimeStoppers can also be emailed at crimestoppers@albemarle.org.