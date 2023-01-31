Woman charged after crashing into Charlottesville storefront

Charlottesville police have identified the woman who crashed her car through the front of Package Depot in Charlottesville’s Ivy Square Shopping Center on Monday afternoon.

Anne Moore Milnor, 71, of Charlottesville has been issued a traffic summons and charged with reckless driving after police found her BMW SUV parked inside the store around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, police told The Daily Progress on Tuesday.

Milnor was taken to University of Virginia Medical Center, where she was treated for minor injuries, according to police.

A Package Depot employee who Milnor's vehicle had struck also was treated for minor injuries on site, police said.

While the crash left a gaping hole in the storefront, the Charlottesville Fire Department found no structural damage after inspecting the building. Structural damage refers to any damage that adversely affects the livability, soundness or integrity of a building.

The hole had been patched and Package Depot had reopened for business as of Tuesday.

This is now the second time in one month a car has crashed through a building in the area.

On Jan. 4, a driver crashed into a vacant meeting room at the DoubleTree Hotel off U.S. 29 north of Charlottesville in Albemarle County. That motorist also survived and suffered only minor injuries, according to the Albemarle County Police Department.