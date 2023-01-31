 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Woman charged after crashing into Charlottesville storefront

  • 0

Charlottesville police have identified the woman who crashed her car through the front of Package Depot in Charlottesville’s Ivy Square Shopping Center on Monday afternoon.

Anne Moore Milnor, 71, of Charlottesville has been issued a traffic summons and charged with reckless driving after police found her BMW SUV parked inside the store around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, police told The Daily Progress on Tuesday.

Milnor was taken to University of Virginia Medical Center, where she was treated for minor injuries, according to police.

A Package Depot employee who Milnor's vehicle had struck also was treated for minor injuries on site, police said.

While the crash left a gaping hole in the storefront, the Charlottesville Fire Department found no structural damage after inspecting the building. Structural damage refers to any damage that adversely affects the livability, soundness or integrity of a building.

People are also reading…

The hole had been patched and Package Depot had reopened for business as of Tuesday.

This is now the second time in one month a car has crashed through a building in the area.

On Jan. 4, a driver crashed into a vacant meeting room at the DoubleTree Hotel off U.S. 29 north of Charlottesville in Albemarle County. That motorist also survived and suffered only minor injuries, according to the Albemarle County Police Department.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mincer's owner dies at age 60

Mincer's owner dies at age 60

Mark Mincer, owner of the University of Virginia sportswear store that’s been a local institution for decades, died Saturday. He was 60 years old.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's the low down on the green comet set to light up the skies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert