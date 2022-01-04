Without power, area residents found new ways to beat the cold

We forgot to stock up on water (birds and dogs don’t care much for seltzer), so we’re melting snow for flushing the toilet and got all the ice cubes out of the freezer to melt for water for the animals.

We’re reading a lot and we have three phone battery banks, one is solar rechargeable. I could make a joke about canned beans providing our gas…

Frances Mendoza, of Albemarle County: It’s been interesting kind of a roller coaster ride. It kind of reminds me of my time living in the Philippines because in the Philippines, there are always typhoons, so we don't have power all the time. Except now, it's really cold.

Throughout the day, I was just cold and didn't have internet service. I went to my car for heat for 30 minutes and then went back in and I wrapped myself in five layers of pants, jackets, socks and then my blanket because it was cold and then I just went to bed.

I woke up at 5 a.m. because it was really cold. About 10 minutes later, my power went back on so I told Hina Zafar she could come over. It's been nice, but the power has been flickering and I’m starting to get nervous it will go out again.