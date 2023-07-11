With homelessness on the rise in the Charlottesville area, the Salvation Army is seeking to add more beds to its emergency shelter.

Today, the shelter on Ridge Street has 58 emergency shelter beds, but it is applying for a special use permit to increase that number to 114 amid a planned demolition and renovation of the property.

The Blue Ridge Area Coalition for the Homeless, or BRACH, is excited about the proposal, according to Executive Director Anthony Haro.

“Salvation Army is the only year-round shelter for individuals in the area, so they’re a key partner in our work,” Haro told The Daily Progress. “Their plans to expand the shelter and add more shelter beds, we’re certainly in support of.”

BRACH, which is associated with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, estimates that homelessness has increased 29% in the Charlottesville area since 2017.

Increasing the number of beds would help match the increased need, but Haro cautions that the city cannot rely on shelters alone.

“Shelters don’t end homelessness. They are for emergencies and they’re vital, but we need housing opportunities,” he said. “If you don’t do both, you’re not solving homelessness properly.”

Haro said building more affordable housing is one important avenue to reducing the number of unhoused people. While people in need should be able to use all services a shelter provides, a shelter is not a permanent solution, he said.

“Homelessness is driven by housing cost and vacancy rates,” Haro said, adding that Charlottesville’s vacancy rate is about 4%.

“That’s very low and makes it very constrained to find housing,” Haro said. He said he wants to see the vacancy rate rise to 6%, so the market is not so constrained and unhoused people have a better chance of finding a place of their own.

“Individuals who have experienced homelessness may have evictions or criminal charges on their record, which makes it even harder to get into housing,” he said.

That’s especially true in a market with a low vacancy rate, where landlords have many other applicants to choose from.

City Council Member Brian Pinkston told The Daily Progress that despite the city already investing a lot of money in housing, the council is aiming to create a better long-term strategy to combat homelessness. Shelters expanding their hours both day and night could be an important part of that, he said.

Mayor Lloyd Snook pointed to the redevelopment at Premier Circle as an example of what the solution looks like.

“That building is going to be renovated into a larger, more comprehensive kind of shelter,” Snook told The Daily Progress. “But it’s going to be at least a year during which we don’t really have a good answer.”

Expanding the number of emergency beds at the Salvation Army could be at least a temporary answer, allowing unhoused people to have a roof and safety in the evening.

If approved, the application would also expand the Salvation Army’s meal capacity from 80 seats to 120 seats.

In an email to the Planning Commission and City Council, locals Matthew Gillikin and Steven L. Johnson, who head an advocacy group called Livable Cville, expressed support for the plan.

“The Salvation Army serves a critical purpose for people when they initially become homeless and helps mitigate the numerous problems that arise when homeless,” they wrote. “While we hope that eventually an expansion of emergency shelter beds will become unnecessary, that is not currently the case.”

Pinkston said the Charlottesville community will need to think about what long-term solutions it would find acceptable.

“We all need to figure out how much we’re willing to invest in this,” he said. “It’s going to be an investment.”

The Salvation Army’s application will be presented to the Planning Commission at 5 p.m. on Tuesday at CitySpace in downtown Charlottesville. The commission will make a recommendation to City Council on whether or not to approve the application, but council will make the final decision.