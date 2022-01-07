Wintry weather proves better behaved and leaves roads in good shape

An estimated 16,000 Central Virginians remain without power this morning, including about 12,000 Dominion Power customers, many of whom lost their power between 10:30 a.m. and noon on Monday. Dominion has the most customers of the four utility companies that serve the area.

For those without power, the snow may not be the worst of it. The snow is leaving behind some freezing Canadian air that is expected to push the temperature into the teens late tonight and into Saturday morning.

But wait, there’s more. The National Weather Service is tracking another weather front expected to come into the region over the weekend.

“Rain is likely, especially Sunday, however, there will be enough low-level cold air in valleys to cause freezing rain, especially if the precipitation moves in sooner,” meteorologists said. “While freezing rain amounts appear that they will be on the lighter side, this has the potential to be a higher impact event because of the very cold air mass that will be in place beforehand.”

That will be followed, meteorologists think, by more cold.

“A strong arctic high pressure system will build into the north-central [United States] Monday and eventually be overhead by Tuesday and into Wednesday,” they said on the weather service website. “This will bring what could be the coldest air of the winter into the region on Tuesday. Somewhat gusty winds across the area will make it feel even colder. Wind chills may struggle to get out of the teens on Tuesday as temperatures are only expected to reach the mid- to upper- 20s.”