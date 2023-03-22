An Albemarle County Public Schools assistant principal is no longer with the school division after he was charged with allowing an intoxicated student to drive other students home.

Harold Hackney, an assistant principal at Western Albemarle High School, was charged with two counts of “causing or encouraging acts rendering children delinquent, abused, etc.,” according to the Albemarle County Police Department.

A county schools employee reported Hackney to the Albemarle County Police Department and said that he had allowed a student who appeared intoxicated to drive two other seemingly intoxicated students home on March 6.

The school’s principal, Jennifer Sublette, learned of Hackney’s actions later that day, according to authorities.

Sublette asked Hackney to contact the students’ parents and ensure they made it home safely and notified the school division’s human resources department, police said. She also reached out to the students’ families herself.

Hackney turned himself in to police on Tuesday.

He was placed on administrative leave while the school division investigated the accusations against him and was no longer employed by Albemarle County Public Schools as of Wednesday evening.

County schools spokesman Phil Giaramita did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Daily Progress.

The student who allegedly drove under the influence will not be charged, police said.

“ACPD has no intentions of charging the students,” county police spokeswoman Abbey Stunpf told The Daily Progress via text.