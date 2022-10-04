Wedding bells won't be ringing this summer

The Chapel at the University of Virginia will close for about six months for interior renovations beginning Jan. 2, the university announced last week.

Opened amid a wave of religious fervor in 1890, the chapel has become a popular place for student events and alumni weddings. Repairs will cost about $2.6 million for plaster patching, floor and pew refinishing, and the addition of LED lights atop beams to showcase the neo-gothic woodwork.

UVa says funding will come from UVa’s deferred maintenance fund, Student Affairs and private donors.

"No June weddings, no July weddings, and no August weddings," said Matthew Carroll, event planning assistant. "We're taking a precautionary step of extending a hold on the reservations." He said the chapel plans to resume taking event reservations in September.