Weapons fired into Fluvanna County apartment

It was a little more than 10 minutes after 3 a.m. on Saturday when gun shots rang out in a Fluvanna County apartment complex as persons unknown fired multiple shots from a handgun and a shotgun into an occupied apartment.

County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the incident at 44 Fawn Lake Road in the Cohasset area. There have been no arrests and deputies are unsure as to a motive.

Investigators say they received a call around 3:13 a.m. Saturday and arrived at the complex to find multiple rounds had been fired into the occupied apartment. They believe the shots were fired from the parking lot and deliberately into the one apartment.

No one was injured, but the apartment was heavily damaged, deputies said.

The Fluvanna County Sheriff's Office is looking for any information to help find whoever was responsible for the crime. A cash reward of up to $2,500 is available for information that leads to an arrest and successful prosecution. Anyone with information is asked the sheriff's office at (434) 589-8211 or Crimestoppers at (434) 977-4000.